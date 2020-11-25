One Day At A Time Has Been Cancelled Again

One Day At A Time can't catch a break.

After the pandemic interrupted the reboot of Norman Lear's iconic series' fourth season earlier this year, ViacomCBS has canceled the sitcom's run on Pop TV.

This was the LGBTQ+ inclusive series' first season on the network following its jump from Netflix, where it was canceled after three seasons.

According to Deadline, Sony is looking for a new home for the series. Pop TV reportedly cited moving away from expensive scripted content and due to some stipulation in their contract with Netflix, can't put it on any other streaming service. It's unclear if the series will find a new home at all, so One Day At A Time's future is uncertain.

"Much has changed at Viacom in the last year and unfortunately we won't be on Pop anymore. Thanks to everybody over there for the opportunity to do season 4.And guess what? We're still trying for season 5. What if #ODAAT was the first show ever on 3 networks?" showrunner Mike Royce tweeted on Tuesday. Showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett remained hopeful: "I'm not sad just yet, y'all. We still have some hope for new homes. Hang tight, my loves. You know that if I go down, I will go down swinging for this show (& cast & crew) I love."