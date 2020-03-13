BRB, Watching This 'Killing Eve' Teaser Over and Over and Over Again

One of our favorite thriller series is coming back to the small screen next month!

The wait is almost over folks. Killing Eve is coming back to the small screen in just a few short weeks!!!

In anticipation of the critically-acclaimed spy thriller series—that is packed with queer (albeit very imperfect) subtext and that has fans feverishly shipping Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villainelle (Jodie Comer)—BBC America dropped a short, extremely fabulous teaser video that we've been obsessively watching on loop. Although it's literally only 15 seconds long, there's enough smizing into the camera and dramatic wind effects to make us instantly stan harder than we've ever stanned before!

Killing Eve returns to BBC America and AMC on April 26.