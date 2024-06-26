20 HILARIOUS reactions to Republicans failed attempt to get us to hate the 'Hawk Tuah Girl'
If you've spent any time on social media in the past week, it's likely that you have heard of the "Hawk Tuah Girl," but who is she, and why are conservatives trying to pit her against the queer community?
In a now-viral video that has been making the rounds on TikTok and other social media platforms, YouTubers Tim and Dee TV—who are known for man-on-the-street interviews—asked a young woman named Hailey what "move in bed makes a man go crazy every time." Her answer has the whole internet talking!
While mimicking spitting on the microphone, she answers with a southern twang, "You gotta give 'em that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang!" We're sure you can use your imagination to picture what she meant.
But now, because Republicans love to ruin things, conservatives on social media are trying to pit the "Hawk Tuah Girl" against the LGBTQ+ community, acting as if queer people are mad that her hilarious viral moment is overshadowing Pride Month. First of all, as if. Second of all, conservatives seem to have forgotten that gay men are historically pretty on board with oral. And if you think most queer people haven't "hawk tuah'd" in lieu of lube one or twice, you're nuts.
On X (formerly Twitter), @iAnonPatriot (because, of course, that's their user name) posted, "OMG. The LGBTQ crowd is mad because the Hawk Tuah girl is stealing their attention during Pride Month." The post blew up, sparking the queer community to respond by saying that they either had never heard of the "Hawk Tuah Girl," think she's iconic or admitted they're too busy "listening to Chappell Roan" to care.
"You can Hawk Tuah 100 boys in bars," one person quipped, while another person pointed out, "I haven't seen a single gay person say anything negative about her. if anything she's definitely an ally because she can't just walk around talking about spitting on dicks and being so fun & free-spirited without some gays in her life. i support hawk tuah girl." Another person commented, "I would 100% be friends with her. Her badassaery seems off the chain."
The right wants us to hate her, but we know an ally when we see one!
Keep scrolling to see the hilarious reactions to the right trying to make us hate the "Hawk Tuah Girl."
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.