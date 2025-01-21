Scroll To Top
Viral

17 hilarious reactions to Fox News typo about 'TitKok' shutting down in the U.S.

17 hilarious reactions to Fox News typo about 'TitKok' shutting down in the U.S.

Fox News 'TitKok' chyron
Fox

Oh, no! Not TitKok!

rachelkiley

Fox News made an egregious — but hilarious — error regarding the short-lived TikTok shut down in the United States. And social media is not letting them live it down.

TikTok went dark on Saturday night amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the popular app’s future in the U.S. On Sunday morning, Fox News host Shannon Bream invited Pennsylvania senator Dave McCormick to discuss the issue on air. But anything the two of them had to say was quickly derailed once viewers noticed an amusing typo in the chyron.

"TITKOK SHUTS DOWN IN THE U.S.," it read.

It was up on the screen for less than 20 seconds, but that was plenty of time for people to take pictures and video and make the blunder go viral.

"fox intern is a hero for doing that."

"gooner interns about to get fired."

"You know someone saw this before it went out, and decided to let it happen."

"Apparently, Pornhub has changed its name."

"you heard it here, folks. tit kok sluts down in the us."

"If Elon musk buys TikTok this is what it will be called."

"That’s Fucks News for you."

"New leaked footage from GTA 6."

"As professional blue-check joke writers, we should all be embarrassed that Fox accidentally stumbled into “Titkok” when it was there for any of us to take."

"what i like as a bisexual:"

"Everything before the ban was Tiktok BC now we’re in Titkok AD."

"'"Titkok' is absolutely an app I would download."

"veep selina would have called that dancing app titkok."

"On second thought maybe we shouldn’t ban Titkok."

ViralNews
fox newstiktoktitkok
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
LGBTQ Task ForceOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Golden Age of Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio