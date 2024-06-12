From drag to dad: RPDR's Hershii LiqCour-Jeté on balancing parenthood and performing

Hershii LiqCour-Jeté sashayed her way into our hearts on season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race. But beyond the stage's glitz and glam, Hershii is, first and foremost, a loving parent.

For Hershii, drag wasn't just an interest; it was a calling in stilettos, with her friends prophesying that one day she'll step into the world of drag. She dipped her toes in this vibrant world through amateur competitions. "It wasn't until I did another amateur competition in Atlanta in 2016 at Burkhart's that I truly fell in love with it," she fondly recalls.

Amidst her dazzling performances, Hershii found the time to embrace the role of a parent to two beautiful children. "Being a dad is one of the most fulfilling decisions I've ever made," Hershii enthusiastically shares. "My son can sense when I'm getting ready, and he's eager for Hershii to make her grand entrance. My daughter, on the other hand, sees me as the epitome of beauty.