From drag to dad: RPDR's Hershii LiqCour-Jeté on balancing parenthood and performing

Hershii LiqCour Jete family photo performing rupauls drag race
instagram @hershiiliqcour; Paramount Media Network
Hershii LiqCour-Jeté stole hearts on RuPaul's Drag Race, but her true passion lies in being a loving parent. As Father's Day approaches, she reminds us of the power of chosen families.

Hershii LiqCour-Jeté sashayed her way into our hearts on season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race. But beyond the stage's glitz and glam, Hershii is, first and foremost, a loving parent.

For Hershii, drag wasn't just an interest; it was a calling in stilettos, with her friends prophesying that one day she'll step into the world of drag. She dipped her toes in this vibrant world through amateur competitions. "It wasn't until I did another amateur competition in Atlanta in 2016 at Burkhart's that I truly fell in love with it," she fondly recalls.

Amidst her dazzling performances, Hershii found the time to embrace the role of a parent to two beautiful children. "Being a dad is one of the most fulfilling decisions I've ever made," Hershii enthusiastically shares. "My son can sense when I'm getting ready, and he's eager for Hershii to make her grand entrance. My daughter, on the other hand, sees me as the epitome of beauty.

When the call came for Hershii to join Season 16 of Drag Race, Hershii was in a whirlwind of emotions. "I'm not accustomed to great things like this happening to me," she recollects. "My kids were being so loud that I had to hide in my closet to hear that I had gotten on the show, and I screamed at the top of my lungs and started crying." Being on the show was a journey of self-discovery as much as it was about competing. And though her biggest regret is being too much in her head, she knows the future is bright, with aspirations as vibrant as her performances.

Behind every fabulous queen is a family that loves the fiercest. And as Father's Day approaches, Hershii reminds us of the power of creating and maintaining our own chosen families. "We need to offer every bit of knowledge, grace, and lessons we can," Hershii affirms. "Being a 'father' or 'mother' means rising to the occasion because they picked us out of love and trust."

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com. A first-generation Haitian-American trans woman with a robust history of independent work as a communications and social media expert, she has tirelessly championed LGBTQ+ artists and performers, creating a vibrant community engagement approach that infuses each project with a dynamic and innovative perspective. Like and follow her on social: @ageofadelina.

