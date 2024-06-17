Zane Phillips Grand Marshal Announcement

Hi Fam! 🌈

Can you believe we’re already halfway through Pride month? It seems like we’ve only just donned our gay apparel to celebrate! But then time flies when you’re having all the gay fun!

Queer joy is the theme of this week and our newest Grand Marshal exemplifies the power of embracing your identity and being boldly, visibly, and proudly OUT! We’re profoundly pleased to be honoring Zane Phillips, who rocketed to fame in queer roles in Fire Island, Legacies, and Glamorous, as this week’s official Grand Marshal.

I sat down with Zane to talk about how his career reflects the legacy of queer Hollywood and how his ability to be out and thrive in that world shows that we have come a very long way since the era of the closeted stars of classic Hollywood. Though that’s not to say we don’t still have plenty of work to do, however Zane and his contemporaries, a new generation of out actors are blazing that trail through Tinseltown, and we love to see it!

He also shared the moving story of coming out to his family, his first clandestine gay kiss, and how acting saved him when he was a closeted teen in small-town Texas.

Zane is already taking Hollywood, the theater scene, and the fashion world by storm and now he can add PRIDE.com’s Grand Marshal to his list of accolades. After all who wouldn’t want Zane, who himself says “to know queer people is to love them. To know the reality of who we are is to understand us and fall in love with us,” leading our very own Pride parade.

Keep your eyes on PRIDE, as each week we’ll be announcing a new Grand Marshal this June!

We’re wishing you a happy and safe Pride, everyone!

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

Zane Phillips is the future of gay Hollywood and an inspiring reminder of how far we’ve come James Dean, Montgomery Clift, Rock Hudson, and Zane Phillips Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images