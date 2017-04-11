This Band's Same-Sex Music Video Inspired the Real-Life Couple to Come Out

ARIZONA's new music video for "Electric Touch" stars a same-sex couple and a beautiful message.

Meet Hailee.

Earlier this year, Hailee wrote a letter to her favorite band, ARIZONA. "Hello, my name is Hailee," it begins. "My girlfriend and I have been together for almost four years. We had some on- and off-moments. Your music brought us back together when we thought we were over." She ended the letter by sharing everything the band had unknowingly done for her and thanking them for their music.

The members of ARIZONA were so touched by the letter that they decided to invite the real-life couple from Michigan to appear in their new music video for "Electric Touch" and dedicated the song specifically to Hailee and her girlfriend.

The video is a testament to how powerful and inspirational music can be. According to Galore Magazine, Hailee publically came out as she shared the video on social media.

"For a long time this day has filled me with so much fear and anxiety. I've never been really sure what I would say, why I felt like I needed to post, or why it even mattered at all. It's taken me a long time to come to this level of confidence with myself and with my relationship. I have been so lucky to have wonderful family and friends that have really helped me to this point. And I've realized the people that truly love and care about you always will, regardless. So a few months ago Carly and I took a trip to Seattle to see one of our favorite bands. Because their music means so much to us I decided to reach out to them. I knew it was a long shot to even get a response but then they took it one step further. They asked us to tell our story through their music. So this is my girlfriend. And this is A R I Z O N A. Thank you A R I Z O N A for creating this incredible opportunity for us and thank you for your music. So much love!"

I'm not crying, you are.

Congratulations Hailee! Watch the touching video below.