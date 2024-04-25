Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene was DUNKED ON by her own party & we can't stop CACKLING

Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is so awful that even her fellow Republicans are getting sick of her antics!

Republican Senator Thom Tillis slammed the MAGA devotee, claiming she's hurting the GOP and "dragging our brand down," NBC News reports.

"I think she's uninformed. She is a total waste of time," Tillis is heard saying in a recording reported by CNN on Tuesday.

Senator Thom Tillis on Marjorie Taylor Greene: I think she’s uninformed, she is a total waste of time. She is a horrible leader. She is dragging our brand down… pic.twitter.com/CoUAoWO5gK — Acyn (@Acyn) April 23, 2024 Finally, someone on the right said it! But calling her a "waste of time" is a gross understatement. Greene has proven herself to be a dangerous moron — remember when she claimed Jewish space lasers cause wildfires? — and a blowhard who can't keep her racist, xenophobic, antisemitic, and anti-LGBTQ+ beliefs to herself. "She is a horrible leader. She is dragging our brand down. She — not the Democrats — are the biggest risk to us getting back to a majority," the North Carolina senator continued.