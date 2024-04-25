David Archuleta teases a powerful music video for his new song 'Hell Together'

American Idol alum David Archuleta has had a great run over the last year or so in particular, from his appearance on The Masked Singer, making us sweat with his viral workout posts, and taking home the GLAAD Media Award for “Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist."

A few weeks ago, Archuleta released a song called “Hell Together” that debuted at #5 on iTunes and is based on a conversation he had with his mother about his sexuality and departure from the Mormon church.

See on Instagram “‘Hell Together’ is inspired by what my mom said to me after I left my Mormon faith and religion altogether,” he said in a statement. “It was a scary place… A few days after I publicly announced leaving the Mormon church, my mom texted me saying she had decided to leave, too… I asked what made her feel she needed to leave because she didn’t need to follow my example. She said, ‘If you go to Hell, we’re all going to Hell with you. We’re a family and we’ll always be there for each other, in good or in bad!’ I was really moved by that.”

Photo Courtesy of Shaun Vadella Archuleta recently returned to the American Idol stage, where he launched his career in 2008 to perform the new hit song, which received a standing ovation from the judges and the crowd.

The song — which will hit you right in the feels with its melodic piano and church gospel feeling alongside Archuleta’s vulnerable, raw vocals — has a new accompanying music video directed by Lily Judge. According to a press release, the video is a “simple concept to portray the emotions of leaving a place you once felt as your purpose and identity but now no longer do. You know you’re supposed to leave but also feel hesitant and scared to leave a place that was what you knew and was your world.”