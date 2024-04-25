Scroll To Top
Interviews

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ stars tease queer awakenings, chosen family & the demon shenanigans to come

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ stars tease queer awakenings, chosen family & the demon shenanigans to come

the cast of dead boy detectives
Courtesy of Netflix

PRIDE sat down with George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, and Yuyu Kitamura to kiki about the show that’s about to fill that Buffy-shaped hole in your heart forever.

rachiepants

Dead Boy Detectivesis a lot of things: it’s a story about ghosts solving supernatural crimes; it’s about the meaning of being haunted; it’s about the power of found family, queer awakenings, self-discovery, and the tempting seduction by a Cat King (It doesn’t hurt that this particular plot thread comes in the form of Lukas Gage, just sayin’.) But more than anything, as Yuyu Kitamura who plays Niko tells PRIDE, Dead Boy Detectives is about the message that “love is love.”

“It’s such an exploration of love, that’s the message of our show,” Kitamura says. “Every type of love can exist purely. It’s beautiful to see it all flourish.”

But let’s step back for a second. For those playing catch-up, Dead Boy Detectives is a new supernatural series about two teen detectives — Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) — who solve magical and ghostly mysteries. How, you ask? Well, Edwin and Charles are dead, and very much trying to stay under the radar of Death herself and the afterworld’s vast bureaucracy. They’ve been solving crimes together for decades before the relative peace of their routine gets interrupted by the arrival of Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson), a demon-possessed medium with a major case of amnesia. Things get even further complicated when a case sends them stateside where they find themselves in the crosshairs of the very seductive, aforementioned Cat King and a local witch. It’s also where their chosen family grows again with the addition of Niko, a charmingly odd, instantly loveable neighbor embroiled in a supernatural quandary of her own.

the cast of dead boy detectives

Courtesy of Netflix

If it all sounds fantastical that’s because Dead Boy Detectives is set in the world ofSandman, which was created by Neil Gaiman, the author also responsible for Good Omens. Like both of those stories, queerness is intrinsic and central to the plot and themes of this one. Without delving into spoilers, one of the main plot lines that plays out throughout the season follows Edwin’s queer awakening, exploration, and acceptance. It’s beautiful, relational, occasionally hilarious, but ultimately inspiring.

To be fair, it also leads to a lot of drama for the dead teen detective. “We meet Edwin at a time when he’s very much repressed. He’s the most intelligent one of the gang, but when it comes to emotional intelligence, and awareness, and perhaps self-awareness, he’s not so [well] versed,” Rexstrew tells PRIDE. “He’s the product of his circumstances. He comes from a time period where it was very repressed; even displays of affection between a man and a woman would be frowned upon. So there’s a lot of baggage there.”

The relative normalcy of his life (again, for a ghost) is upended first by the arrival of Crystal, who finds her way into the group, and then by the entrance of the seductive — and very forward — Cat King. “[When] Crystal comes along it kind of opens the floodgates, which leads Edwin to experience jealousy around Charles’s other connections,” says Rexstrew. “Then we meet the Cat King and there’s a lot of awakenings for Edwin — and arguably an unraveling. He can’t really keep up. He doesn’t have the skill set to keep up with that.”

Edwin and the cat king

Courtesy of Netflix

Fortunately for Edwin, all of this comes about at a time when, without realizing it, he has managed to form his new chosen family. They offer him both support and total acceptance — even when he isn’t quite ready to see it. Kitamura’s character best embodies this aspect. Unlike her friends, her superpower isn’t mystical but it’s just as impactful. That would be her radical acceptance and love for everyone around her — be they parasitic sprites, former walruses (yes, that’s a thing), or a gay friend who’s really in the thick of his journey of self-discovery.

“It’s a superpower that I think can be forgotten,” Kitamura tells PRIDE. “Sensitivity can be used as a weapon sometimes and we really find her owning that and finding her power and strength in that, and giving her friends the space [they] need. And I feel like we see that flourish in both her relationship with Crystal and also her relationship with Edwin and allowing him to be the human that he missed [out on becoming] because he had passed away so early on in his life.”

It’s something that the character extends to all her friends — who all have good reason to need it. In the case of Crystal, she’s struggling with the ongoing effects of her, ahem, very toxic relationship with an ex… a demon ex. Turns out they might not be as out of Crystal’s life as she thought and hoped. It makes for a poignant plot and some terrifying visuals, but the story also offers a potent metaphor about the way that these kinds of relationships can continue to haunt you long after you’ve removed the toxicity from your life.

crystal, niko and Edwin

Courtesy of Netflix

“I think that’s actually a really good way to put it,” Nelson tells PRIDE. “How they want you even after they’re finished or even once you’ve left that toxic environment, there’s still remnants of that, that kind of wear themselves into you a bit. For Crystal, she definitely feels that throughout the season.”

Nelson hopes that not only are audiences entertained by and invested in her story, but that they can perhaps even take something more powerful away from seeing how it all plays out. “[Something] a lot of people can relate to is that you don’t realize what’s happened until you’re in it — and by that point it feels like it’s too late. There’s a level, I think, of embarrassment that she feels to have to confess what happened to her. I think she feels like she’s let herself down or feels partly responsible, which I feel like a lot of people could relate to, even though it’s not true, and I think for Crystal, she feels that.” Ultimately, her story is empowering, but like every experience of healing, there are ups and downs. And in Crystal’s case, plenty of demonic shenanigans to process first.

charles and edwin

Courtesy of Netflix

While Charles may be comfortable battling literal demons, it turns out he has some personal demons to contend with as well. “When I first read the pilot, I thought the same as you. I was like, ‘God, this guy is just happy about everything. Even if it was the worst situation this guy would still smile and find the good out of the situation.’ Once I read the scripts I saw this kind of deep-rooted trauma that he has,” Revri reveals to PRIDE. Like Nelson, Revri is excited for the audience to see how it all plays out because he expects Charles’ struggles to be ones that many men — young and old — will connect with. “I think it says a lot for teenage boys these days. A lot of us put on a brave facade and this macho aura about us when realistically, there’s probably things underneath that we all would like to talk about and we should talk about,” he explains.

While that’s no doubt true, the series also showcases how connection and trust in your found family can offer catharsis and healing. “Credit to Edwin, Niko, and Crystal — he creates this group of a chosen family around him, and you can see how having the right people around, you really can bring these things out of you,” Revri says. “I guess the same for Edwin’s story, Crystal’s story, and Niko’s story. They’re all these lost misfits and they come together and they bring the best out of each other.”

Niko and Crystal

Courtesy of Netflix

While Niko and Crystal are new to the group when the series begins, Edwin and Charles have been a family unit for decades and have forged a powerful bond — much of which goes unspoken. That is until their routines are turned upside down. It’s this aspect that touched Rexstrew about the series. “One of the things that’s really special to me about Edwin and Charles’s relationship is the depiction of love between two men,” he says. “Edwin and Charles, they love each other and it’s the nature of that love that’s explored in the show. Whether it’s platonic, romantic, or whatever form it takes, it doesn’t necessarily need to be wrapped up with a bow by the end. It’s just a really interesting, unique exploration of that love.”

Edwin and Charles

Courtesy of Netflix

So, how does queerness exist in Dead Boy Detectives? Like in life, it’s a spectrum. While Edwin’s identity is explored and more clearly defined, the rest of the characters’ are more in flux. “The world of the show is so vast, and it’s so big, and I think it exists outside of any binary ideas or set limits and structures. So I like the idea that we don’t know and there’s an endless possibility of where their paths could go. We’re not tied down to anything,” explains Nelson. “We’re so much more than just how we’re perceived by people or in terms of set boxes; we have other experiences. And there’s so much that’s tackled in the show with friendship with trust, with chosen family with trauma — it’s all up for grabs.”

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ premieres April 25 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.

InterviewsNetflixTVEntertainmentHorror
dead boy detectivesgeorge rexstrewjayden revrikassius nelsonneil gaimanyuyu kitamura
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

Related Stories

Edwin and Charles Dead Boy Detectives

Watch: In this 'Dead Boy Detectives' clip Edwin & Charles' tension is haunting (EXCLUSIVE)

29 New LGBTQ+ YA Books to Add to Your Reading List

29 New LGBTQ+ YA Books to Add to Your Reading List

Who Were the Best LGBTQ TV Characters of 2018?

Who Were the Best LGBTQ TV Characters of 2018?

26 New LGBTQ+ YA Books to Add to Your 2021 Reading List

26 New LGBTQ+ YA Books to Add to Your 2021 Reading List

Casting Report: 68 Gay Characters on TV Right Now

Casting Report: 68 Gay Characters on TV Right Now

25 Creative LGBTQ People Who Are Making the World More Inclusive

25 Creative LGBTQ People Who Are Making the World More Inclusive

(clockwise) dragon age absolution, tuca and bertie, the legend of korra, dead end: paranormal park

The 50 Best Queer Animated Shows Ever & Where To Watch Them

Everything Queer Coming To Netflix This Fall

Everything Queer Coming To Netflix This Fall

15 underrated TV shows with amazing LGBTQ+ characters

15 underrated TV shows with amazing LGBTQ+ characters

Most Recent

15 Queer Stephen King Characters You Should Know About

15 Queer Stephen King Characters You Should Know About

Chucky; fellow travelers; everything now, elite

37 LGBTQ+ Movies & TV Shows Coming In October 2023 & Where To Watch Them

11 Underrated TV Shows With Amazing LGBTQ+ Characters

11 Underrated TV Shows With Amazing LGBTQ+ Characters

Foundation, Barbie, What We Do in the Shadows, Wham!

UPDATE: 24 LGBTQ+ Movies & TV Shows Coming In July 2023

20 sapphic YA books you'll love (no matter your age)

20 sapphic YA books you'll love (no matter your age)

Magdalene Visaggio Dissects the 'Guarded Optimism' of Modern Sci-Fi

Magdalene Visaggio Dissects the 'Guarded Optimism' of Modern Sci-Fi

Drag Race, What We Do In the Shadows, Fletcher, Fire Island

The GLAAD Media Noms Are Here, See Which Of Your Faves Made The List

Dead End: Paranormal Park; Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts; Harley Quinn; Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

22 Cartoon Shows With Awesome LGBTQ+ Characters

Shadow and Bone season 2

The Shadow & Bone Cast On Queer Love & Conquering Monsters In Season 2

Why 'Genera+ion's Creators Are Telling Queer Stories Filled With Joy

Why 'Genera+ion's Creators Are Telling Queer Stories Filled With Joy

Recommended Stories for You

57 (All) of the Gay Characters on TV As of this Fall Season

57 (All) of the Gay Characters on TV As of this Fall Season

Never Have I Ever, Queen Charlotte, Shadow & Bone, The Mother

10 Netflix Originals We’re Hyped For After The Tudum Global Fan Event

PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 4/19

Lost Girl Recap 4.2 - Planes, Trains and Elementals in Sleeping Beauty School

Lost Girl Recap 4.2 - Planes, Trains and Elementals 

21 LGBT Books to Read When You're Out of Queer Shows to Binge

21 LGBT Books to Read When You're Out of Queer Shows to Binge

Updates on Queen Bey, 'Thor,' 'The Vampire Academy,' and More

Updates on Queen Bey, 'Thor,' 'The Vampire Academy,' and More

Cassandro, Disenchantment, AHS: Delicate, Sex Education

17 LGBTQ+ Movies & TV Shows Coming In September 2023 & Where To Watch

Christmas on Cherry Lane; The Color Purple; All Us Strangers

25 LGBTQ+ Movies & TV Shows Coming In December 2023 & Where To Watch Them

Archer, Heartstopper, Problemista

19 LGBTQ+ Movies & TV Shows Coming In August 2023 & How To Watch Them

The Best Queer Films of 2017, Ranked

The Best Queer Films of 2017, Ranked

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio