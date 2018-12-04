Did Madonna Just Reignite Her Feud with Lady Gaga?

Did Madge just take a shot at the A Star Is Born actress?

Did Madonna just take a shot at Lady Gaga? Is there still some bad blood between the two pop legends? Well, after a post on Madonna's Instagram story, that's what's what the internet is thinking!

According to Page Six, the "Bitch I'm Madonna" singer took to her Instagram stories on Monday to post an old interview of herself from the '80s, where she said the quote, "If there are 100 people in a room and 99 say they liked it, I only remember the one person who didn’t."

Madge's post is an obvious reference to a quote Gaga has been infamously repeating during her A Star Is Born press tour and Oscar campaign.

"There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don't believe in you but all it takes is one and that was him," Gaga says whenever she's asked about her ASIB co-star and director Bradley Cooper. (She's said it so many times, it even got spoofed.)

People have been quick to point out that Gaga's word sound strikingly similar to Madonna's, and now Madge herself has taken notice and posted about it.

But does this mean the well-documented tenison between the two iconic singers is now reignited?

Only time will tell. We never like to see two of our fave women being pitted against each other, though, so hopeully things will be good.