Cardi B Just Joined OnlyFans to Give Fans 'Exclusive Content'

We probably won't be seeing any WAP pics though.

It's official: Cardi B is on OnlyFans!

But before you ask, "no I’m not going to be showing my titties, or my pussy, or my ass," the rapper said when she made the announcement on Instagram. "Just straight up real-life content shit. You guys be mad nosey when it comes to my life."

Just last week, the rapper broke the internet with the music video for "WAP," raunchy trap collaboration with internet sensation Megan Thee Stallion. Following an avalanche of fangirling and conservative calls for boycotts, Cardi is giving even more through a behind-the-scenes video.

OnlyFans was largely used by sex workers until Beyoncé pushed it in into mainstream conversation on the "Savage Remix" earlier this year. Cardi joins RuPaul's Drag Race star Shea Couleé and a few other celebs who have migrated onto the app.

"I wanna know what my fans would like to see there," she says in the video, promising plenty of unfiltered thoughts, moments, and behind-the-scenes.

The page reads "WELCOME TO MY WORLD." Her first post is the behind-the-scenes of her ELLE cover shoot. A subscription costs $4.99 a month.

Will you be subscribing?