ComingOut

'What Not to Wear's Stacy London reveals she now embraces her lesbian identity

Stacy London said she identifies as a lesbian while at an event with partner Cat Yezbek
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

After dating partner Cat Yezbek for more than 5 years, London is ready to put a new label on her sexuality!

After coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community back in 2019, former What Not to Wear host Stacy London is finally embracing labels.

The 55-year-old star started dating partner Cat Yezbak in 2018, coming out publicly a year later in a New Year’s Eve post on Instagram where she wrote, “So I used to date men. Now I date her.”

But this week, when London was asked how she identifies while at an event at the American Ballet Theatre presents Woolf Works premiere, she opened up about why she now calls herself a lesbian.

“I feel like I want to say lesbian because there aren’t enough of us,” she told Us Weekly. “It’s not just about one type of lesbian culture. I want people to see the spectrum, and so I identify as such.”

London talked about being unapologetic about her sexuality in the face of how limiting things were when she was growing up.

“I came out at 48. I love the fact that people can say the words pansexual, bisexual and have it be a spectrum,” she explained. “In the ’50s and ’60s, there was none of that. When I was growing up, there were none of those words that made people feel seen.”

She also credited the younger generation for breaking down barriers for the queer community.

“You have Gen Z breaking all the systemic rules and me, Gen X, breathing a sigh of relief that we thought we had to be straight and perfect,” London said. “It was only, ‘Be like a duck, calm where everyone can see and then flail underneath.’ Now I feel like we can own our identities in a universal way without fear and without shame.”

London has taken this message to heart and has been living out loud and proud with her partner Yezbek for more than five years now, including walking the red carpet together and going on a double date last year with actress Sophia Bush and soccer hotshot Ashlyn Harris.

“There’s a lot of people in this country who don’t understand that we are most bound by fear and shame when making all of our decisions, and if you take those out of the equation, there’s a lot of love there,” London continued.

As for whether the pair are ready to tie the knot, London said, “Maybe! We have talked about it, we’ll see.”

We would love to see wedding bells in the cute lesbian couple’s future!

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

