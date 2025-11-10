Padma Lakshmi's lesbian manicure fuels rumors she's dating Melissa King

After showing off her lesbian manicure, the rumors about Padma Lakshmi dating Top Chef winner Melissa King are not dying down.
In a video featuring the two reality TV alums cooking a potato recipe to promote Lakshmi’s new cookbook, King told the former Top Chef host that her nails “are so gay right now.”
Lakshmi laughed while holding up her hands and showing off that her pointer and middle fingers had short, bare nails, even though the rest of her nails were long, pointed, and painted with burgundy nail polish.
“Stop starting rumors,” Lakshmi jokes in the clip.
This is just the latest incident that has lesbians convinced that the two Bravo regulars are dating.
Sapphics across the internet were convinced that they had hard launched their relationship on Halloween after the two women posted photos and videos with them dressed up as Morticia and Gomez Addams.
“I would die for her. I would kill for her. — Gomez Paddams,” King wrote in the caption of a video of the two together in their costumes.
Basically, they took Halloween (aka Gay Christmas) and somehow managed to make it even gayer while simultaneously sending sapphics on social media into a frenzy with the possibility that the incredibly sexy women are dating.
If the rumors are true, this would be the first time that Lakshmi was publicly linked to a woman after coming out as bisexual in her 2016 memoir Love, Loss, and What We Ate.
But these weren't even the only extremely sapphic moments Lakshmi and King have shared together. Last week, Delishyes shared a video from a launch party for Lakshmi's new cookbook that ended with King sitting in Lakshmi’s lap while the two women laughed.
Lakshmi has also admitted that she often brings King as her plus-one to events when explaining why they have been spotted together on the red carpet.
While neither Lakshmi nor King has publicly admitted they are dating, the evidence is all pointing in one direction, and we couldn’t be happier for them!