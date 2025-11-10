Padma Lakshmi's lesbian manicure fuels rumors she's dating Melissa King

After showing off her lesbian manicure, the rumors about Padma Lakshmi dating Top Chef winner Melissa King are not dying down.

In a video featuring the two reality TV alums cooking a potato recipe to promote Lakshmi’s new cookbook, King told the former Top Chef host that her nails “are so gay right now.”

Lakshmi laughed while holding up her hands and showing off that her pointer and middle fingers had short, bare nails, even though the rest of her nails were long, pointed, and painted with burgundy nail polish.

“Stop starting rumors,” Lakshmi jokes in the clip.

See on Instagram This is just the latest incident that has lesbians convinced that the two Bravo regulars are dating. Sapphics across the internet were convinced that they had hard launched their relationship on Halloween after the two women posted photos and videos with them dressed up as Morticia and Gomez Addams.

See on Instagram “I would die for her. I would kill for her. — Gomez Paddams,” King wrote in the caption of a video of the two together in their costumes. Basically, they took Halloween (aka Gay Christmas) and somehow managed to make it even gayer while simultaneously sending sapphics on social media into a frenzy with the possibility that the incredibly sexy women are dating.