Marina Mabrey's manicure is missing *those* nails and lesbians are spiraling

Outside of soccer, the WNBA may just be the most sapphic sport around, and yet fans still want more!
There are lesbian WNBA players getting married and having babies, sapphic couples playing for the same team, and others who were split up by a trade. The internet can’t get enough of rookie Paige Bueckers and her college baller girlfriend Azzi Fudd. Two stud lesbians took over the WNBA’s All-Star weekend and charmed the pants off the nation. And a lime green dildo was just thrown onto the court of a contentious game by a fan who was doing too much.
At this point, you’d be hard pressed to make the game we all know and love any more sapphic, but fans are still clamoring for confirmation that Connecticut Sun veteran Marina Mabrey is dating rookie Saniya Rivers.
Fans have been shipping the Sun teammates for months now, but a new photo of Mabrey’s nails have lesbians on the internet in a spiral.
While getting ready on TikTok live, eagle-eyed fans clocked the star guard’s “lesbian nails.” While curling her eyelashes, Marina’s long acrylic nails were on display, but followers quickly noticed that her pointer and middle finger nails were kept short.
"Oh she wanted us to KNOW she’s putting thoose mfkas inside her girl," one fan commented, while someone else wrote, "Are her 2 on her hand short?! Like no nail?! Lmao girlllll."
Other fans pointed out that Mabrey was also wearing a silk bonnet in the video, with people in the comments calling this the “Black girlfriend effect.”
The plot thickens!
This also wasn’t the first time Mabrey was spotted with *those" nails missing.
Could they have broken off accidentally? Sure...
During the StudBudz takeover of All-Star weekend, a moment was caught on camera where the pink-haired duo told Rivers she’s with a “bad bitch” in reference to Mabrey, which fans felt was as close to a confirmation as we’ve gotten so far.
There was also the video that went viral of Rivers and Mabrey in a pool where Mabrey can only be seen from the neck up while Rivers is behind her holding onto Mabrey and putting her weight on her injured teammate to work out her knee. The video is beyond suggestive, and fans went nuts for the intimate moment.
Rivers also recently admitted that she didn’t like Mabrey when they first met, but after binge-watching a show together, the two bonded and have been close ever since. “I don’t know how it happened, but hey, I’m not mad about it,” Rivers admitted during an NBC Boston interview.
@nbcsboston
"I did not like her at first." Saniya Rivers talks about special bond with Marina Mabrey 🧡 Watch the full exclusive interview at the link in bio
"Oh so they got a whole enemies to lovers storyline?!?!" one fan wrote in the comments.
Ok, so none of this is actual confirmation, but fans are keeping their fingers (with and without nails) crossed that this is another Paige Bueckers/Azzie Fudd situation.