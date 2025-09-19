Skip to content
Zac Efron rocks a tight swimsuit in new vacay pics & gays are swooning

The heartthrob is showing off his sexy physique in Italy.

Zac Efron during the Netflix 'A Family Affair' Los Angeles Premiere.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Ricky Cornish
September 19 2025
Move over Dylan Efron... big bro Zac Efron isn't going anywhere.

The famous actor and heartthrob is living his best life as he was spotted vacationing with Nina Dobrev in Italy. The viral photos show off Efron's sexy body and platinum blonde hair while wearing a tight swimsuit on a boat.

This isn't the first time this year that Efron has broken the internet for simply existing. A couple of months ago, the handsome brothers enjoyed a lake day and flaunted their perfect bodies all over Instagram. Naturally, fans are going wild for the new pics online, so check out the highlights below.

