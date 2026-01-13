Skip to content
Adult star Jason Luna reveals the highlight of his spicy career

The sexy gay model is opening up on his viral steamy films.

Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishJanuary 13 2026 / 9:00 AM
Jason Luna has certainly made a name for himself in the adult entertainment industry.

Over the past three years, the star has gone viral countless amounts of times for his very steamy films that fans can't get enough.

While attending JustFor.Fans' Collab Week Puerto Vallarta, Luna opened up on his personal favorite career highlight thus far.

"I filmed with TimTales and I think that opened a lot of doors for me. I filmed with Cutler's Den as well! I love working with those people and I feel like I do well in Europe. That's why I love going there," Luna tells PRIDE.

The sexy model is carving his own lane as an entertainer, but he's also offering his top tips to anyone hoping to join the industry.

"Create a community on your social media! These are the people that will support you. If you put yourself out there and you get people to support you, then there's a market for you. That's what you're trying to find."

As one of the most visible adult Asian performers in the world, Luna advises potential models to love the skin that they're in and leave any doubt at the door.

"I put myself out there and I didn't know if it was going to work out or not. This industry will eat you up if you're not careful and if you have a lot of insecurities. You gotta let them go."

Luna is ready to make 2026 his biggest year yet as he continues to create more sexy content for his passionate fans across the globe.

"Once you do this, it feels liberating. It's therapeutic for me! All of a sudden, you start loving yourself. You bloom, because you don't really care what anyone says because they're not paying your bills."

Fans can follow Jason Luna on Instagram here. To see the full interview from Collab Week Puerto Vallarta, check out the video at the top of the page.

