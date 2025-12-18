Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Matthew Ellis reveals the secret to his impressive career as a gay adult entertainer

The sexy model has become one of the most recognizable faces in the industry.

Matthew Ellisplay icon

Matthew Ellis

Matthew Ellis
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishDecember 18 2025 / 10:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

Matthew Ellis is the name on everyone's lips!

The handsome model has made quite a splash in the adult entertainment industry since his debut nearly three years ago. In his short time as a performer, Ellis has already filmed countless amounts of viral videos and won a handful of GayVN Awards.

While attending Dominic Ford's Collab Week Puerto Vallarta earlier this month, the actor opened up on his success and how his life has turned for the better since leaving his former corporate job.

"I enjoy creating content. I am a creative person, so that comes quite naturally. I'm fortunate also to have the background in corporate. I have these bits and pieces that I use to help me build the business that I'm running," Ellis tells PRIDE.

Since the adult entertainment industry has become so saturated since the COVID-19 pandemic, Ellis made it his mission to stand out in a very competitive market by actively posting on social media.

"I wanted to put my name out there! I wanted my face out there as much as possible and as quick as possible. It all went exactly how I planned! I had to take this huge leap of my faith and it really worked out for me. I pinch myself every day. I'm just so happy with my life now!"

Although there's too many gay content creators to count these days, Ellis encourages any aspiring adult performers to fully invest in the industry if they want to create a name for themselves.

"You have to actually want to do it. You can't just want some quick money. You can't just want a quick little bit of fame. You have to actually commit to the bit."

While some would assume Ellis' sexy videos and accolades would define his career, the star is actually grateful to the friendships he's made along the way more than anything.

"I have created friends in this industry that will last a lifetime. I love them dearly. We will be friends til the day we did. I can say that with surety! That was something I never really had in the corporate world."

Fans can follow Matthew Ellis on Instagram here. To see the full interview from Collab Week Puerto Vallarta, check out the video at the top of the page.

adult contentadult entertainmentadult filmcelebritiesentertainmentgaygay porngay sexpornvideoviralinterviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Troye Sivan at the 67th GRAMMY Awards.
Celebrities

Troye Sivan strips down in new shirtless selfie & gays are obsessed

10DANCE
Movies

A new steamy gay rivalry movie has gays going feral

Two gay men in tank tops
Love & Sex

How to get your rocks off by frotting like a pro

mother and daughter fighting
Answers & Advice

What queer people should know about the current backlash to going 'no contact' with family

Matthew Ellis
Interviews

Matthew Ellis reveals the secret to his impressive career as a gay adult entertainer

Ilya and Shane frotting on a couch in 'Heated Rivalry.'
Love & Sex

7 beginner frotting tips from gay sex experts

© Equal Entertainment LLC