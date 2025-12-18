Matthew Ellis reveals the secret to his impressive career as a gay adult entertainer

Matthew Ellis is the name on everyone's lips!
The handsome model has made quite a splash in the adult entertainment industry since his debut nearly three years ago. In his short time as a performer, Ellis has already filmed countless amounts of viral videos and won a handful of GayVN Awards.
While attending Dominic Ford's Collab Week Puerto Vallarta earlier this month, the actor opened up on his success and how his life has turned for the better since leaving his former corporate job.
"I enjoy creating content. I am a creative person, so that comes quite naturally. I'm fortunate also to have the background in corporate. I have these bits and pieces that I use to help me build the business that I'm running," Ellis tells PRIDE.
Since the adult entertainment industry has become so saturated since the COVID-19 pandemic, Ellis made it his mission to stand out in a very competitive market by actively posting on social media.
"I wanted to put my name out there! I wanted my face out there as much as possible and as quick as possible. It all went exactly how I planned! I had to take this huge leap of my faith and it really worked out for me. I pinch myself every day. I'm just so happy with my life now!"
Although there's too many gay content creators to count these days, Ellis encourages any aspiring adult performers to fully invest in the industry if they want to create a name for themselves.
"You have to actually want to do it. You can't just want some quick money. You can't just want a quick little bit of fame. You have to actually commit to the bit."
While some would assume Ellis' sexy videos and accolades would define his career, the star is actually grateful to the friendships he's made along the way more than anything.
"I have created friends in this industry that will last a lifetime. I love them dearly. We will be friends til the day we did. I can say that with surety! That was something I never really had in the corporate world."
Fans can follow Matthew Ellis on Instagram here. To see the full interview from Collab Week Puerto Vallarta, check out the video at the top of the page.