Adult star Michael Boston reveals the highlight of his steamy career

After announcing to the world that the couple is expecting their first child via surrogate during Dedication Night on Dancing With the Stars, the Pentatonix frontman shared just how excited they are to begin the next chapter of their lives.

"Family's been the theme of this year! We're starting a family officially. The book Fa La La Family means so much to us. A big thing on Dancing With the Stars is they always say, 'This is a family.' That's been the theme of this year," Scott Hoying tells PRIDE.

As the duo preps for fatherhood, Mark Hoying is proving to be the world's most supportive husband as he cheers on Scott Hoying at Dancing With the Stars or front row at all of the tour dates on Pentatonix's nationwide Christmas in the City Tour.

"People of all ages are being exposed to all of this new type of love that usually doesn't get to be shown on TV. I'm so proud of that! That's something that I feel like Scott did really a good job representing this season," Mark Hoying says.

"I'm here to make the yuletide gay, because it's needed more than ever! This is going to be the best thing ever to show our child in the future," Scott Hoying adds.

The pair's viral Dedication Night dance is one of the most magical memories for the husbands thus far! It's safe to say that they can't wait to eventually show the tear-jerking performance to their baby in the future.

"We get to show this to our baby and say, 'This dance and this Dedication Night was for you and dedicated to you!' Watching that 10, 15, 20 years from now is going to be so special. I just know I'm going to be balling watching it with him one day."

