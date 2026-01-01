Adult star Michael Boston reveals the highlight of his steamy career

Michael Boston has certainly made a name for himself in the adult entertainment industry.
The award-winning model and performer has gone viral countless amounts of times for his sexy collabs over the years. Although he's become one of the most recognizable gay adult stars since his debut back in 2018, Boston's personal career highlight is the lifestyle that he's built for himself.
"For me, it's the fact that I'm able to live on my own in LA, pay my bills, and have a dog! That's nice, in this economy, if you're 40 and below," Boston tells PRIDE.
While attending JustFor.Fans' Collab Week Puerto Vallarta, Boston also shared his biggest tip or trick to anyone hoping to start a career as an adult performer in 2026.
"This is something that you do all the way, not half-assed. That is my biggest thing ever. Maybe some people can slip through the cracks and do a half-ass job and somehow make a bunch of money, but for the most part, most people can't."
Boston also noted that many entertainers who aren't invested in the industry have a hard time breaking through or creating content that's enjoyable to watch.
"You have to go all the way and fully commit or else it's not going to work! It's not going to read."
Fans can follow Michael Boston on Instagram here. To see the full interview from Collab Week Puerto Vallarta, check out the video at the top of the page.