Shane McAnally dishes on his historical Grammy nom and stanning 'The Real Housewives'

Who doesn't love The Real Housewives?!

Shane McAnally is one of the hidden forces in the industry who's produced and written some of the most well-known songs in country music.

The star has already collected a few Grammys of his own, including two awards for Best Country Song for "Merry Go 'Round" and "Space Cowboy" by fierce queer ally Kacey Musgraves.

This year, Shane McAnally is nominated in the Songwriter of the Year category and would make history if he were to win since he'd be the first LGBTQ+ recipient of the award.

"It's not even a dream that I had because the award was made up last year! I did hope that songwriters would get this recognition. It felt like a really amazing nod and I'm super proud," McAnally tells The Advocate.

Not only has McAnally made his presence known in Nashville, but he's also successfully tackled Broadway with his Grammy-nominated musical Shucked. He served as one of the songwriters for the show's soundtrack.



The show made a significant impact at last year's Tony Awards as Alex Newell made history for being the first nonbinary person to win a Tony.

"To have had a hand in that or be associated with that historical moment, again, I did not realize the impact. It was such a crazy night... you're going to make history!"

Beyond his historical achievements in the studio and on the stage, McAnally is a Real Housewives stan like the rest of us. Between his commitments as a full-time father and musician, the star makes time to watch all the drama on Bravo.

The songwriter also hosts a podcast with RHOC's Gina Kirschenheiter called Orange Country where they spill the tea on their personal lives and the hit reality show.

"I'm a Housewives fanatic. Music has been my everything and when someone asks what's my hobby, [I say] Housewives!"

McAnally even has a tagline ready to go in case Bravo ever gives him a call.

"This is my tagline. 'Oh no you didn't... because I already did.' That's an exclusive! I have to be honest... I stole that from my husband, but no one will ever ask him that question."

