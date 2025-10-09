Meet Q Moore — the sexy new adult model signed to Carnal Media

Are you subscribed?
Carnal Media is cranking out more sexy content as 2025 comes to a close. Besides all of their steamy videos that fans can't get enough of, the adult studio has signed a brand new model to their exclusive roster of talent — Q Moore.
The stunning entertainer starting posting his own spicy content on his social media platforms nearly two years ago. Soon after, Carnal Media reached out the star to sign him as an exclusive model.
"Beyoncé once said, 'she might start an OnlyFans' and I felt seen! I actually became an exclusive my second visit at the Carnal House. My mom wanted me to be a doctor, but this works too," Moore tells PRIDE.
Moore has certainly made a name for himself in a short amount of time. With the adult entertainment industry becoming a very saturated market, the star is dishing on his top tips for all aspiring models.
"Most importantly, just be yourself at all points and times. People are missing a certain freshness of authenticity in every space of the world. Authenticity is something that goes a long way."
Beyond his genuine nature, Moore encourages anyone with a dream to always hustle and never stop grinding.
"Be hungry! Now that I'm here, what's the next step? We're going to keep plotting and keep cooking and see how we can take over the world. Keep on showing up and showing out!"
To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.