Olympic skier Mathilde Gremaud celebrates gold with a kiss from her girlfriend

The Winter Games just got a little more sapphic!
Not only are there more LGBTQ+ athletes at the Milano Cortina Olympics than at any previous Winter Games, but out Olympians keep taking home the gold and are even celebrating with their romantic partners.
Swiss freestyle skier Mathilde Gremaud took home her second consecutive gold medal after winning in Beijing and gave her girlfriend a big smooch to celebrate.
The 26-year-old won a gold medal in Women's Slopestyle, and afterward, her Swiss girlfriend, elite mountain bike athlete Vali Höll, posted a photo on Instagram of her kissing Gremaud on the cheek while the Olympian held up her new gold medal.
“You are a baddie, Olympic Champion,” Höll wrote in the caption.
Gremaud previously took home a silver in Slopestyle at the PyeongChang Olympics, as well as a bronze in Big Air and gold in Slopestyle in Beijing.
The Swiss Olympian, who announced her sapphic relationship in 2024, is one half of a sports power couple since Höll is a three-time downhill world champion.
Gremaud also posted a photo of her badly scraped-up hip after the event, where she beat Team China’s Eileen Gu. “Proof it wasn’t easy. Proof it was worth fighting for! Crashed hard in training. Still won gold,” the caption reads.