Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Olympic skier Mathilde Gremaud celebrates gold with a kiss from her girlfriend

This sapphic sports power couple knows how to celebrate!

Mathilde Gremaud holding her gold medal at the Olympics

Gold medalist Mathilde Gremaud of Team Switzerland celebrates on the podium after winning the Women's Slopestyle Final on day three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-Rucker February 10 2026 / 3:08 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

The Winter Games just got a little more sapphic!

Not only are there more LGBTQ+ athletes at the Milano Cortina Olympics than at any previous Winter Games, but out Olympians keep taking home the gold and are even celebrating with their romantic partners.

Swiss freestyle skier Mathilde Gremaud took home her second consecutive gold medal after winning in Beijing and gave her girlfriend a big smooch to celebrate.

The 26-year-old won a gold medal in Women's Slopestyle, and afterward, her Swiss girlfriend, elite mountain bike athlete Vali Höll, posted a photo on Instagram of her kissing Gremaud on the cheek while the Olympian held up her new gold medal.

“You are a baddie, Olympic Champion,” Höll wrote in the caption.

Gremaud previously took home a silver in Slopestyle at the PyeongChang Olympics, as well as a bronze in Big Air and gold in Slopestyle in Beijing.

The Swiss Olympian, who announced her sapphic relationship in 2024, is one half of a sports power couple since Höll is a three-time downhill world champion.

Gremaud also posted a photo of her badly scraped-up hip after the event, where she beat Team China’s Eileen Gu. “Proof it wasn’t easy. Proof it was worth fighting for! Crashed hard in training. Still won gold,” the caption reads.

freestyle skier gold medal lesbian lgbtq athletes mathilde gremaud milano cortina olympics olympics 2026 sapphic

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Adam Rippon.
Sports

Adam Rippon spills on Olympic village hookups — and his condom heist

Mathilde Gremaud holding her gold medal at the Olympics
Sports

Olympic skier Mathilde Gremaud celebrates gold with a kiss from her girlfriend

​Maya Da Costa & Myra Molloy in 'Girls Like Girls'
Movies

11 moments from the 'Girls Like Girls' trailer that will send you into a full lesbian spiral

Bad Bunny performs during halftime of Super Bowl LX.
Celebrities

Two sexy male dancers go viral for grinding on each other during Bad Bunny's halftime show

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC