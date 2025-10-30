Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

WNBA's Paige Bueckers to star in upcoming women's basketball friends-to-rivals movie

This is a win for WNBA fans!

Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers

David Berding/Getty Images
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerOctober 30 2025 / 10:54 AM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

Paige Bueckers isn’t just a basketball star, she’s a movie star too!

The Dallas Wings guard is set to star and executive produce an upcoming basketball drama, Jess & Pearl, based on an original script by Scandal writer Zahir McGhee.

The new movie, which is being developed by Apple Original Films, has no release date yet, but follows “two phenoms who forge an extraordinary bond as teammates until fame, competition and the ruthless business of college athletics threaten to turn their friendship into an epic rivalry,” according to Deadline.

This opportunity to star in her own film comes on the heels of the most successful WNBA season to date — the league had its highest attendance since its inception and set records for television viewership — where Bueckers set the WNBA rookie single-game scoring record with 44 points and was named Rookie of the Year.

There haven’t been any announcements yet as to who might star alongside Bueckers, but whether this movie is purely about a close friendship turned rivalry or a friends-to-rivals-to-lovers romance, we’d love to see Zendaya or Hunter Schafer play opposite her — they’re both tall enough to portray basketball stars, so it would be perfect.

Or better yet, is Bueckers' girlfriend, fellow basketball star Azzi Fudd, an actress? Because we’d definitely pay to see them on screen together!

apple tv+celebritiesmoviespaige bueckerssportswnbawomen's basketball

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Benson Boone at the 2025 American Music Awards.
Celebrities

Benson Boone shows off his sexy six-pack abs in steamy new gym selfie & gays are melting down

Paige Bueckers
Sports

WNBA's Paige Bueckers to star in upcoming women's basketball friends-to-rivals movie

older lesbian wearing glasses
Love & Sex

5 things sapphics need to know about sex with an Older Wiser Lesbian, according to sex experts

Leona Lewis attends the World premiere of "Argylle" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.
Interviews

Leona Lewis praises drag queens & her gay fans: 'I just want to give that love back!'

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC