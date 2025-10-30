WNBA's Paige Bueckers to star in upcoming women's basketball friends-to-rivals movie

Paige Bueckers isn’t just a basketball star, she’s a movie star too!
The Dallas Wings guard is set to star and executive produce an upcoming basketball drama, Jess & Pearl, based on an original script by Scandal writer Zahir McGhee.
The new movie, which is being developed by Apple Original Films, has no release date yet, but follows “two phenoms who forge an extraordinary bond as teammates until fame, competition and the ruthless business of college athletics threaten to turn their friendship into an epic rivalry,” according to Deadline.
This opportunity to star in her own film comes on the heels of the most successful WNBA season to date — the league had its highest attendance since its inception and set records for television viewership — where Bueckers set the WNBA rookie single-game scoring record with 44 points and was named Rookie of the Year.
There haven’t been any announcements yet as to who might star alongside Bueckers, but whether this movie is purely about a close friendship turned rivalry or a friends-to-rivals-to-lovers romance, we’d love to see Zendaya or Hunter Schafer play opposite her — they’re both tall enough to portray basketball stars, so it would be perfect.
Or better yet, is Bueckers' girlfriend, fellow basketball star Azzi Fudd, an actress? Because we’d definitely pay to see them on screen together!