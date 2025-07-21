Who are the StudBudz? The basketball duo behind the 72-hour WNBA All-Star livestream

WNBA fans got an unprecedented glimpse into the league's All-Star Weekend thanks to a 72-hour livestream from basketball duo the StudBudz. And if you don't know them by now, you're definitely going to want to change that.

Who are the StudBudz? See on Instagram Courtney Williams and Natisha "T" Hiedeman both play for the Minnesota Lynx. Earlier this year, they put their friendship to work in a new way by starting up a Twitch channel called StudBudz , where they've streamed game reactions, casual interviews with other players, or just hanging out. What sets StudBudz apart from any other attempts to cover the WNBA is, of course, that the call is coming from inside the house. Who better to bring fans on a journey into the league than actual WNBA players? It isn't just that Williams and Hiedeman know the game, but they know the players. They've got a perspective that's unrivaled—and the fact that they're damn entertaining has certainly played a role in how quickly their channel was growing even before All-Star Weekend. "I think that me and Courtney just embrace who we are as people, who we are as athletes," Hiedeman previously told Forbes. "And I think that’s kind of where the name came from. For sure, we’re just two stud buds hanging out."

Court Williams See on Instagram Williams' college career saw her playing for the South Florida Bulls all four years. She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in the first round of the 2016 WNBA draft, chosen eighth overall. She was quickly traded to the Connecticut Sun the same year, where she played through the 2019 season. After that, she spent time with the Atlanta Dream, went back to the Connecticut Sun, played a year with the Chicago Sky, and finally landed with the Minnesota Lynx in 2024.

Natisha "T" Hiedeman See on Instagram Hiedeman joined the WNBA in 2019 after spending her college years playing for the Marquette Golden Eagles in Milwaukee. She was actually initially drafted by the Lynx before getting traded (and waived by) the Sun. After a little more moving around, she ultimately played her first WNBA game with the Sun after all and, like Williams, signed with the Lynx in 2024.