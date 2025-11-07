Unrivaled, the 3x3 basketball league founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, has announced its roster for the 2026 season, and with so many LGBTQ+ players, it got us thinking: which team is the gayest?
The league is still relatively new, having only debuted its inaugural season earlier this year, but fans — especially queer fans — are already excited about what the second season will bring.
The upcoming season will have eight teams, two more than this year, and so far, there are 17 out players getting ready to take to the court for Unrivaled. Not only is one of the founders an out lesbian, but famous sapphic players like Paige Bueckers, and both StudBudz have joined the league for the 2026 season.
Unrivaled’s sophomore season kicks off on January 5, 2026, but while we wait, we’ve decided to hit the lab and do a few experiments to figure out just which team is the gayest.
So keep scrolling to see our extremely scientific ratings!
8. Lunar Owls
Currently, the Lunar Owls are the only team in the league without a single queer player, although there were rumors throughout the 2025 WNBA season that Marina Mabrey is secretly dating out queer player Saniya Rivers.
Queer players:
Zero
7. Phantom
The Phantom may only have one queer player joining the team for the 2026 season, but it’s Natasha Cloud, who hard launched her relationship with WNBA teammate Isabelle Harrison earlier this year. The team almost ended up higher on the list for their name alone, since Halloween is literally the gayest of all holidays.
Queer players:
Natasha Cloud
6. Mist
While the Mist might not have the highest number of LGBTQ+ players, Unrivaled co-founder and Breanna “Stewie” Stewart, who is married to former WNBA baller Marta Xargay, will be leading the team for the second season in a row and will be joined by Arike Ogunbowale.
Queer players:
Arike Ogunbowale
Breanna Stewart
5. Rose
The Roses were the league’s debut season winners, taking home the very first playoff trophy. In the upcoming season, the team is getting even more queer, with three out players in their ranks. Kahleah Cooper, who is engaged to Swedish basketball star Binta Daisy Drammeh, helped the Roses win the playoffs and next season she will be joined be out queen players Chelsea Gray and Sug Sutton.
Queer players:
Kahleah Copper
Chelsea Gray
Sug Sutton
4. Laces
The 2026 Laces is a stacked team. Each team only has six players, which mean 50 percent of the Laces is queer and includes Jordin Canada, Brittney Sykes, and Alyssa Thomas makes sapphic hearts go pitter patter every time she posts a photo with her dating WNBA star girlfriend DeWanna Bonner.
Queer players:
Jordin Canada
Alyssa Thomas
Brittney Sykes
3. Hive
You could definitely make an argument that the Hive deserves a higher ranking. Especially for Gen Zers who love TikTok, it’s going to be a favorite. Not only does the team have Saniya Rivers, who is constantly making viral video with her WNBA teammate Marina Mabrey, but StudBudz star Natisha Hiedeman is also set to take over the court for the Hive.
Queer players:
Natisha Hiedeman
Saniya Rivers
2. Breeze
We know what you’re thinking: there are only two queer players on the Breeze, and there are a couple of teams that have even more, but what you’re not taking into consideration is who the queer players are. Not only does the team have Kate Martin, who hard launched her girlfriend during Pride Month last year, but Paige Bueckers, who is probably the most visible queer player currently in the WNBA after winning Rookie of the Year and announcing her relationship with UConn star Azzi Fudd.
Queer Players:
Paige Bueckers
Kate Martin
1. Vinyl
In our very scientific study (don’t question our methods!), we’ve determined that the Vinyl is the queerest team in the league. Infamous gay player Britney Griner, whose wife frequently attends her WNBA games with their baby son Bash in tow, has joined the ranks for the 2026 season, alongside openly queer player Erica Wheeler and StudBudz member Courtney Williams. Any team with a StudBudz on the roster automatically ranks high on the queer-o-meter.
Queer players:
Brittney Griner
Erica Wheeler
Courtney Williams