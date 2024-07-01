Scroll To Top

Devery Jacobs Grand Marshal Announcement

Hi Fam! 🌈

We know what you’re thinking: “A new Grand Marshal? But isn’t Pride Month over?”

Yes, Pride month is over, but Pride? Oh no, she never ends! We are not confined by a calendar! The calendar is a social construct! But seriously, if there’s anything we came away with this month it’s that Pride and all that it represents cannot and must not be constrained to 30 days. This feeling of community and boldly celebrating who we are and who love is something we should take into all 365 days of this and every year.

But it’s also a time of reflection about what we want Pride to mean as we move forward into these uncertain times. To answer that, we looked to a member of our community who not only represents the best of Pride today, but who has a vision of what it needs to mean in the future: Devery Jacobs.

Jacobs explains the key to the future of Pride is in its past. “[Pride is a] time of protests, a time of being in retaliation against marginalization, against oppression, and also standing with people who continue to be marginalized in our community — and also a time for celebration,” they tell PRIDE. “Thinking of the origins of Pride and where we’re at now, and the strides that have been made thanks to our queer elders and ancestors. But also where we still have to go. [Pride is about] holding space for all of that at the same time.”

I sat down with Devery to talk about how she’s using her platform to elevate marginalized voices, particularly in the indigiqueer community, with projects like Backspot, Reservation Dogs, Echo, and What if...?. She opened up about how that ethos is reflected in her work as an actor, writer, director, producer, and activist. She offers advice for allies on how to decolonize Pride, shares why storytelling is her passion. and opens up about how her coming out was also an act of solidarity with her community.

Honestly, we’re just so inspired and we think you will be, too, by everything Devery had to share. So yes, Pride may have technically come to a close last night, but here at PRIDE, it never ends.

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

Devery Jacobs is the future of Pride we must strive for & she's ready to lead the charge

Your guide to all things Pride 2024, from survival tips to the best memes and more!

Your guide to every Pride celebration happening in the U.S. in 2024

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Rachel Shatto

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

