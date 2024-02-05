Scroll To Top
Bob the Drag Queen just dropped a diss track on Maddy Morphosis & We're Cackling!

Bob the Drag Queen and Maddy Morphosis
Courtesy of HBO and World of Wonder

This beef is officially 'Corned Beef'.

rachiepants

Maddy Morphosis started a beef this week, whether she meant to or not when she called Bob the Drag Queen's habit of dropping verses for RuGirl's songs 'corny' while guesting on The Pit Stop. Bob apparently saw the the conversation between Maddy and Trixie and had thoughts — lots of shady AF thoughts.

No matter who wins this fight, we definitely do. Because today Bob responded, exactly how you would expect: Hilariously and in diss track form.

Check out the verse below — and grab your reading glasses, because the library is OPEN!

Rachel Shatto

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

