Bob the Drag Queen just dropped a diss track on Maddy Morphosis & We're Cackling!

Maddy Morphosis started a beef this week, whether she meant to or not when she called Bob the Drag Queen's habit of dropping verses for RuGirl's songs 'corny' while guesting on The Pit Stop. Bob apparently saw the the conversation between Maddy and Trixie and had thoughts — lots of shady AF thoughts.

No matter who wins this fight, we definitely do. Because today Bob responded, exactly how you would expect: Hilariously and in diss track form.

Check out the verse below — and grab your reading glasses, because the library is OPEN!

