Scroll To Top
DragQueens

Jonbers Blonde reveals who she was going to be in Snatch Game & we feel ROBBED

Jonbers Blonde reveals who she was going to be in Snatch Game & we feel ROBBED

Jonbers Blonde
World of Wonder

This celebrity impersonation would have had us giggling.

rickycornish

We were robbed!

Jonbers Blonde's time on RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World was undoubtedly cut short... especially with the iconic Snatch Game episode coming this week.

As the first UK queen to get the boot this season, it was very bittersweet seeing Blonde sashay away in ninth place.

Even though her run was brief, the queen still made a splash and had an amazing time competing again in front of Mama Ru.

In a new interview with PRIDE, Blonde spills the tea on who she would have played in Snatch Game, which queens she's rooting for, and if she's already planning another werkroom return.

Jonbers Blonde Reveals Her 'Snatch Game' Character & If She'd Compete on 'All Stars'youtu.be

PRIDE: I so wish we were doing an interview for a more joyous occasion, but it was so great seeing you compete on Drag Race UK vs. the World. How are you feeling?

Jonbers Blonde: I'm feeling okay! It is what it is. It's the name of the game. I think going out this early... there's room to come back. There could be more to see! If Ru's watching this... bring me back mama!

Yes! We missed out on quite a bit from you. Was there anything you wanted to show off that you weren't able to?

Oh definitely Snatch Game. We all knew Snatch Game was next. I knew that would be a targeted reason because everyone knows I would have done well at Snatch Game. Unfortunately, it just didn't go my way!

It happens! Who would have been your Snatch Game character?

I was going to do Mrs. Claus! I was going to be Santa's wife. I think people would have been pissed because I'm doing another character like this, but there's a spectrum with it. My second one was Jackie Stallone.

I want to circle back to what you said in the beginning. It sounds like you'd love to return to the werkroom!

I've still got room to grow! We never stop growing and if we do stop growing, then we're stumped.

If you could pick a country you'd like to compete in, what country would it be?

If they don't do UK All Stars, which I think would be great, then definitely America. I would love to do American All Stars. There's some icons and legends there. I heard that studio is like an airport hanger! I want that gig. Also, they get really great judges! You just had Sarah Michelle Gellar. Not Buffy!

And she slayed!

Literally! Slay me!!

Jonbers Blonde Spills on Who She's Rooting for on 'Drag Race UK vs. The World'youtu.be

Your elimination episode was really moving as we saw all the competitors opening up about LGBTQ+ discrimination around the world. How important do you think it is for the fans to watch these conversations?

Oh my goodness. I think it's an integral part of the show. There is hope. There is a higher power. Time heals and you're your own strength. If you really believe in yourself and work hard, you can navigate your own life in any way you want.

So well said! We have a few episodes left this season. Are there any queens you're particularly rooting for?

I love my UK sisters. We all get on so well. I connected so well with Hannah Conda. I adore her so much. There's still four badges up for grabs! Somebody could swoop in. Maybe Gothy could swoop in? You never know!

Yes! Now that your time has ended on this season of Drag Race, what's next for you?

You'll be able to see me at DragCon LA! I probably don't know if I should reveal that or not, but I have now! Whoops. I'm a rule breaker!

We love to see it! Congratulations on this season and I can't wait to see you at DragCon.

Thank you so much for your time! Enjoy the rest of the season. Listen, you're in for it.

From Your Site Articles
DragQueensTVVideoInterviewsEntertainmentCelebrities
drag racerupaulrupaul's drag racecelebritiesdragentertainmentinterviewstelevisionuk vs the worlddrag queens
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio