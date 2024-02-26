Jonbers Blonde reveals who she was going to be in Snatch Game & we feel ROBBED

We were robbed!

Jonbers Blonde's time on RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World was undoubtedly cut short... especially with the iconic Snatch Game episode coming this week.

As the first UK queen to get the boot this season, it was very bittersweet seeing Blonde sashay away in ninth place.

Even though her run was brief, the queen still made a splash and had an amazing time competing again in front of Mama Ru.

In a new interview with PRIDE, Blonde spills the tea on who she would have played in Snatch Game, which queens she's rooting for, and if she's already planning another werkroom return.

Jonbers Blonde Reveals Her 'Snatch Game' Character & If She'd Compete on 'All Stars' youtu.be

PRIDE: I so wish we were doing an interview for a more joyous occasion, but it was so great seeing you compete on Drag Race UK vs. the World. How are you feeling?

Jonbers Blonde: I'm feeling okay! It is what it is. It's the name of the game. I think going out this early... there's room to come back. There could be more to see! If Ru's watching this... bring me back mama!

Yes! We missed out on quite a bit from you. Was there anything you wanted to show off that you weren't able to?

Oh definitely Snatch Game. We all knew Snatch Game was next. I knew that would be a targeted reason because everyone knows I would have done well at Snatch Game. Unfortunately, it just didn't go my way!

It happens! Who would have been your Snatch Game character?

I was going to do Mrs. Claus! I was going to be Santa's wife. I think people would have been pissed because I'm doing another character like this, but there's a spectrum with it. My second one was Jackie Stallone.

I want to circle back to what you said in the beginning. It sounds like you'd love to return to the werkroom!

I've still got room to grow! We never stop growing and if we do stop growing, then we're stumped.

If you could pick a country you'd like to compete in, what country would it be?

If they don't do UK All Stars, which I think would be great, then definitely America. I would love to do American All Stars. There's some icons and legends there. I heard that studio is like an airport hanger! I want that gig. Also, they get really great judges! You just had Sarah Michelle Gellar. Not Buffy!

And she slayed!

Literally! Slay me!!

Jonbers Blonde Spills on Who She's Rooting for on 'Drag Race UK vs. The World' youtu.be

Your elimination episode was really moving as we saw all the competitors opening up about LGBTQ+ discrimination around the world. How important do you think it is for the fans to watch these conversations?

Oh my goodness. I think it's an integral part of the show. There is hope. There is a higher power. Time heals and you're your own strength. If you really believe in yourself and work hard, you can navigate your own life in any way you want.

So well said! We have a few episodes left this season. Are there any queens you're particularly rooting for?

I love my UK sisters. We all get on so well. I connected so well with Hannah Conda. I adore her so much. There's still four badges up for grabs! Somebody could swoop in. Maybe Gothy could swoop in? You never know!

Yes! Now that your time has ended on this season of Drag Race, what's next for you?

You'll be able to see me at DragCon LA! I probably don't know if I should reveal that or not, but I have now! Whoops. I'm a rule breaker!

We love to see it! Congratulations on this season and I can't wait to see you at DragCon.

Thank you so much for your time! Enjoy the rest of the season. Listen, you're in for it.