'RPDR Global All Stars' competitor Tessa Testicle announces she is now 'posting pole' on OnlyFans

Nothing says "9 AM on a Monday morning" quite like hard launching full frontal nudity on your OnlyFans account!

Taking up a side hustle on the adult-oriented platform seems to be becoming more and more common, from successful musicians and actors to Olympic athletes. Drag Race Germany star Tessa Testicle (or more accurately her male, daytime alter ego Lorenzo Cicero) is not new to the platform, but this morning he had a very special announcement.

Cicero posted to X (formerly Twitter) a mirror selfie Monday morning. He's wearing nothing but a censor bar that's been added after the fact, which keeps this photo at PG-13 instead of an R rating. But for those looking to ramp it up a notch, great news: in the caption, Cicero links his OnlyFans account, saying that he's finally gotten over himself and has "posted pole" which you can see on his OF for $14.99 a month. His account is under the name "Mr. Testicle," and self-describes as "your favorite trade of the season's favorite trade of the season." After making his bio, I'm sure Mr. Testicle Venmoed Sasha Colby $20 for that.