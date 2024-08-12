'RPDR Global All Stars' competitor Tessa Testicle announces she is now 'posting pole' on OnlyFans

Nothing says "9 AM on a Monday morning" quite like hard launching full frontal nudity on your OnlyFans account!
Taking up a side hustle on the adult-oriented platform seems to be becoming more and more common, from successful musicians and actors to Olympic athletes. Drag Race Germany star Tessa Testicle (or more accurately her male, daytime alter ego Lorenzo Cicero) is not new to the platform, but this morning he had a very special announcement.
Cicero posted to X (formerly Twitter) a mirror selfie Monday morning. He's wearing nothing but a censor bar that's been added after the fact, which keeps this photo at PG-13 instead of an R rating. But for those looking to ramp it up a notch, great news: in the caption, Cicero links his OnlyFans account, saying that he's finally gotten over himself and has "posted pole" which you can see on his OF for $14.99 a month. His account is under the name "Mr. Testicle," and self-describes as "your favorite trade of the season's favorite trade of the season." After making his bio, I'm sure Mr. Testicle Venmoed Sasha Colby $20 for that.
Again, Cicero is far from the first celebrity to start posting to OnlyFans, but some still hesitate to get all the way down to their birthday suit. Some, like Olympic gold medalist diver Matthew Mitcham, enjoy a side hustle on the site without posting full frontal nudity- the distinction between "lewds" and "nudes" here being an important one. But serving body is second nature to Cicero, who is quick to post gym pics to social media and has even done advertising for Freeletics, an AI-run personal fitness and nutrition app.
Cicero is smart to start advertising and expanding his business now. He's starring on the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars, which premieres this Friday, August 16th on Paramount+. Capitalizing on fans who may be introduced to Tessa Testicle for the first time is a savvy business move! We're on the edges of our seats waiting for the Global All Stars premiere on Friday, but now we've at least got some spicy new content to keep us sated until then!