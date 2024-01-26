6 videos that prove trans model Alex Consani is taking over TikTok

Alex Consani is TikTok's newest superstar!
@alexconsani/Instagram
You may have just started to notice trans model Alex Consani grace your FYP on TikTok doing silly dances, showing off her behind-the-scenes life as a model, and cracking jokes, but she first landed on the platform way back in 2020 and has since gained 2.1 million followers on the app.
The platinum blond with legs for days made history when she was younger by becoming the youngest transgender model in the world, Bustle reports. She is originally from the San Francisco Bay Area and started modeling when she was only 12 years old. She was signed to IMG Models in 2019 and moved to New York City when she was 18.
This new TikTok “It Girl” has gone viral many times over, including on her secondary account @ms.mawma — which has an additional 1 million followers — where a video of her singing and dancing in the middle of a busy subway car gained a staggering 28.9 million views. On her main account @captincroook, one of her latest videos has amassed 34.2 million views and features her sitting at a cafe, holding a fancy carafe of water while dancing in her seat to “Lifestyle” by Rich Gang featuring Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan.
She’s also a successful model, walking the runway for Alexander McQueen, Versace, Roberto Cavalli, BOSS By Hugo Boss, Burberry, Chloé, and Coperni, but it’s her quirky style, fearlessness, mastery of Gen Z humor, and openness about her experience as a trans woman that has earned her a loyal following.
“Especially as a young trans girl, I always saw the lack of representation, and wanted to fill the void and show other trans and non-binary people that it was beautiful to be trans—not something to be ashamed of,” Consani told Vogue.
Keep scrolling to check out some of her best TikTok videos!