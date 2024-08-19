Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Bebe Rexha details harrowing 'hate crime' at the hands of Lufthansa Air

Bebe Rexha details harrowing 'hate crime' at the hands of Lufthansa Air

Bebe Rexha details harrowing hate crime at the hands of Lufthansa Air
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; @BebeRexha/Instagram

This time, "I'm sorry" really isn't enough.

@andrewjstillman

Bebe Rexha's had it rough, from getting things thrown at her on stage to detailing a harrowing and blatant racist hate crime through a series of tearful Instagram stories over the weekend.

In one video, Rexha captions the clip of her crying and saying the supervisor from Lufthansa was threatening her, saying, “@lufthansa I’ve been threatened because I thought the security agent was Albanian. I spoke to him in Albanian asking where to get my ticket and now he is banning me from the flight.”

The incident occurred at the Munich Airport in Germany and has sent shockwaves through the world as we’re reminded that even celebrities like Rexha aren't safe from the harm of racism.

In a secondary video that’s since expired on Rexha’s story, she explained she “believe(s) this to be a hate crime because I am Albanian” and that the employee in question “would not let me take his name” as he “continued to mentally abuse me and make me feel like he was more than he was.”

Rexha also noted that no one else stood up for her.

According to EW, a statement from the Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), Munich Airport, and Lufthansa claims they contacted Rexha “to understand the situation” and are “conducting an internal review on that matter. As an international airline, we connect people and countries around the globe. Our guests and employees come from all over the world. Diversity and equal opportunity are core values for our company and our corporate culture. We do not tolerate any discriminatory behavior of any kind.”

Fortunately, Rexha was able to make it home safely, and updated her fans saying she has “never been so emotionally drained.” Even though she acknowledged that Lufthansa had directly messaged her, she still urges them “to do a full investigation finding out who this man was abusing his power is. An ‘I’m sorry’ is not gonna cut it this time.”

@BebeRexha/Instagram

We definitely agree with her on that one, and we’re glad she was at least able to make it home. It’s sad we still live in a world where speaking a different language could get you ostracized and removed from a flight, but we’re happy Rexha used her platform to bring awareness to the issue.


CelebritiesMusic
celebritiesdiscriminatory behaviordiversityhate crimeinstagramlufthansaracismbebe rexha
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio