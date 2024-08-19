Bebe Rexha details harrowing 'hate crime' at the hands of Lufthansa Air

Bebe Rexha's had it rough, from getting things thrown at her on stage to detailing a harrowing and blatant racist hate crime through a series of tearful Instagram stories over the weekend.

In one video, Rexha captions the clip of her crying and saying the supervisor from Lufthansa was threatening her, saying, “@lufthansa I’ve been threatened because I thought the security agent was Albanian. I spoke to him in Albanian asking where to get my ticket and now he is banning me from the flight.”

The incident occurred at the Munich Airport in Germany and has sent shockwaves through the world as we’re reminded that even celebrities like Rexha aren't safe from the harm of racism. In a secondary video that’s since expired on Rexha’s story, she explained she “believe(s) this to be a hate crime because I am Albanian” and that the employee in question “would not let me take his name” as he “continued to mentally abuse me and make me feel like he was more than he was.” Rexha also noted that no one else stood up for her.

See on Instagram According to EW , a statement from the Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), Munich Airport, and Lufthansa claims they contacted Rexha “to understand the situation” and are “conducting an internal review on that matter. As an international airline, we connect people and countries around the globe. Our guests and employees come from all over the world. Diversity and equal opportunity are core values for our company and our corporate culture. We do not tolerate any discriminatory behavior of any kind.” Fortunately, Rexha was able to make it home safely, and updated her fans saying she has “never been so emotionally drained.” Even though she acknowledged that Lufthansa had directly messaged her, she still urges them “to do a full investigation finding out who this man was abusing his power is. An ‘I’m sorry’ is not gonna cut it this time.”

@BebeRexha/Instagram We definitely agree with her on that one, and we’re glad she was at least able to make it home. It’s sad we still live in a world where speaking a different language could get you ostracized and removed from a flight, but we’re happy Rexha used her platform to bring awareness to the issue.



