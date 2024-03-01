Billy Porter announces the loss of his mother in 'heartbroken' tribute

Award-winning queer actor Billy Porter just announced the passing of his Mother, Cloerinda Jean Johnson Porter-Ford, at the age of 79.

The Pose star and his sister, Mary Martha Ford, shared the sad news on Thursday, February 29, alongside photos of their mother in an Instagram post.

“With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our loving mother, Cloerinda Jean Johnson Porter-Ford. We were right beside her when she took her last breath, wrapped in our arms,” the post was captioned, stressing that she “lived life to the fullest despite physical limitations pressed upon her” and that her “fight was long and hard,” without elaborating on her physical condition.