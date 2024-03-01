Billy Porter announces the loss of his mother in 'heartbroken' tribute
Billy Porter announces the loss of his mother in 'heartbroken' tribute
“We are heartbroken she is no longer here with us," Porter shared on Instagram
Award-winning queer actor Billy Porter just announced the passing of his Mother, Cloerinda Jean Johnson Porter-Ford, at the age of 79.
The Pose star and his sister, Mary Martha Ford, shared the sad news on Thursday, February 29, alongside photos of their mother in an Instagram post.
“With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our loving mother, Cloerinda Jean Johnson Porter-Ford. We were right beside her when she took her last breath, wrapped in our arms,” the post was captioned, stressing that she “lived life to the fullest despite physical limitations pressed upon her” and that her “fight was long and hard,” without elaborating on her physical condition.
In his 2021 memoir Unprotected, Porter wrote that his mother had lived with a degenerative neurological disorder for most of her life. The condition limited her mobility, for which she used a wheelchair, The Root reported.
“She was the personification of true Christianity, and her unconditional love is a template that the world could benefit from employing,” the Broadway star continued in his post, saying that they “continue to strive” to follow her example.
“We are heartbroken she is no longer here with us, but find solace that her suffering has ended,” he wrote. “Her fight was long and hard—she did it with grace and integrity. Mommy will remain forever in our hearts as she continues to guide us from above, as she has done on this Earth. From Labor to Reward…”
Porter's Pose co-star Angelica Cross, Shangela, Uzo Aduba, Octavia Spencer, and Danielle Brooks were among the celebrities who shared their condolences in the comment section.
“I’m am so sorry for your loss Billy. Sending you all the love and support,” Cross wrote.
“So very sorry for your loss. What a beautiful woman, sending love to u and ur family,” Shangela commented.
On January 21, Porter posted photos with his mother and sister celebrating their mother’s birthday. “We are so grateful to have our beautiful mother with us for another turn around the sun,” he wrote. “Please hold your loved ones close. We love you, Mommy!”
We’re sending all our love to Billy Porter and his family right now!