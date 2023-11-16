Luke Evans & Billy Porter Are Exes In This Heart-Wrenching New Film

Are you ready to watch Luke Evans and Billy Porter — or rather their characters — as a couple? Duh. Well, then we have good news and bad news. The actors do indeed star as a couple in the upcoming drama Our Son, however bad news, this movie looks to be a heartbreaker, albeit an important one.

Courtesy of Vertical In the film, according to the official synopsis, “Nicky (Evans), a book publisher devoted to his work, lives with his husband Gabriel (Porter), a former actor and stay-at-home dad, and their eight-year-old son, Owen. Gabriel loves Owen more than anything; Nicky loves Gabriel more than anything. Despite appearances, Gabriel has been dissatisfied with their marriage for some time and files for divorce, leading to a custody battle that forces both of them to confront the changing reality of their love for each other and for their son.”