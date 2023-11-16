Scroll To Top
Movies

Luke Evans & Billy Porter Are Exes In This Heart-Wrenching New Film

Luke Evans & Billy Porter Are Exes In This Heart-Wrenching New Film

Billy Porter and Luke Evans in 'Our Son'
Courtesy of Vertical

A family splits up and becomes contentious in Our Son. See the first look images, now.

rachiepants

Are you ready to watch Luke Evans and Billy Porter — or rather their characters — as a couple? Duh. Well, then we have good news and bad news. The actors do indeed star as a couple in the upcoming drama Our Son, however bad news, this movie looks to be a heartbreaker, albeit an important one.

Courtesy of Vertical

In the film, according to the official synopsis, “Nicky (Evans), a book publisher devoted to his work, lives with his husband Gabriel (Porter), a former actor and stay-at-home dad, and their eight-year-old son, Owen. Gabriel loves Owen more than anything; Nicky loves Gabriel more than anything. Despite appearances, Gabriel has been dissatisfied with their marriage for some time and files for divorce, leading to a custody battle that forces both of them to confront the changing reality of their love for each other and for their son.”

Courtesy of Vertical

While we love to focus on queer joy, break-ups, and the break-up of families are also sadly a part of real life, and who better to bring it to the screen than these two powerhouse, out actors.

Our Son arrives in select theaters on Dec 8 and digitally on Dec 15.

Movies
billy porterluke evansnew filmour son
Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can't live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

