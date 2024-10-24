10 celebrities who proudly embrace their top identity

You'll frequently hear terms like "top" and "bottom" thrown around in LGBTQ+ culture to describe sexual dynamics, and the tops — rare as they may be -- are often seen as the more dominant partner.



These days, you definitely hear all about the bottoms, who are a dime a dozen and complain about one thing: A severe lack of tops.

While they sometimes seem like an endangered species, tops still exist, although they can be hard to find because people aren't always very vocal about what their preferences are in the bedroom (sometimes it's hard enough just to be open about your sexuality in the first place).

Here are 10 celebrities who have proudly admitted they are tops in the bedroom.

1. Troye Sivan lev radin/shutterstock Troye Sivan can definitely make us feel the rush, and he often discusses his queer identity and different aspects of his relationships through playful discussion and lyrics. Despite his immense sex appeal, he's admitted his preference for being a top, though he’s joked about being a bottom in the past.

2. Jerrod Carmichael Chris Delmas/Getty Images Comedian Jerrod Carmichael made headlines when he came out as gay in his HBO special Rothaniel. His thoughtful approach to relationships, paired with his confident stage presence, make for a great top, which he admitted was the role he preferred. Carmichael’s courage and self-assurance in both his comedy and personal life make him a natural fit for this identity, and his storyline about telling his best friend of his feelings for him on the Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show proves he has multiple layers.

3. Ross Matthews Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock Ross Mathews, known for his work as a TV personality and judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, has always been unapologetically himself. While you may think of him as a power bottom, Matthews actually admitted his role as a top on the Howard Stern show during an interview. We have to admit, we'd love to see his dominant side!

4. David Archuleta Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock Former American Idol star David Archuleta has addressed his role in the bedroom before, and maybe even shocked some people with his admittance to liking the top bunk. His growth and newfound confidence in navigating relationships reflect his ability to embrace assertiveness, and his journey shows the complexity and strength behind taking control of one’s identity.

5. Andy Cohen lev radin/Shutterstock As the host of Watch What Happens Live and executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, Andy Cohen is known for his confidence and sharp wit. He's admitted that he doesn't fully embrace roles in the bedroom, but his best friend and New Year's Eve drinking buddy, Anderson Cooper, has outed him as a top in the past.

6. Daniel Newman Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock Daniel Newman addressed his preference in the bedroom during the pandemic lockdown, when he tweeted to someone who said he was a bottom to let them know he was, in fact, a top. His reason? That he was too lazy to take on the bottom role, which is largely the response people have when they prefer the top bunk.

7. Nico Tortorella John Nacion/Getty Images Nico Tortorella (who used to use they/them pronouns but recently switched to he/him) addressed his role in the bedroom on an Instagram story, though he also admitted sometimes it was a mood-dependent choice (can't say I blame him there.) His preference for being a top came alongside a chart of how different men were supposed to sit, and he said he was sitting in the top position when he found the meme.

8. Shaun T Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock You may be aware of Shaun T from his Insanity program, but don't think that means you know anything about what he's like in the bedroom. Don't think he's all about submission, either — he's admitted that he loves taking on the top role... though we wouldn't be upset if we had him either way.

9. Joel Kim Booster Quinn Jeffrey/Shutterstock During a 69 questions with Grindr, Joel Kim Booster admitted that his role in the bedroom had everything to do with the time of day, and we can't say we blame him! In the mornings, Booster prefers to take on the top role, which makes sense because it requires the least amount of effort.