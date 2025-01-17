Chrishell Stause reveals why she left Tom Sandoval out of post promoting 'The Traitors'

Chrishell Stause just confirmed a suspicion fans have had for months about her feelings towards fellow reality star Tom Sandoval, and she did so in the most hilarious way.

Back in November, Stause shared a series of promotional images for season three of The Traitors to her Instagram. The main photo was of her, the second slide in the carousel was a trailer for the show, and the remaining three entries showcased all this season's cast members' individual promo pics.

All of the cast, that is, except for Sandoval.

In the spot where Sandoval could have been, Stause instead superimposed an image of the castle where The Traitors takes place.