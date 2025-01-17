Chrishell Stause reveals why she left Tom Sandoval out of post promoting 'The Traitors'

Chrishell Stause just confirmed a suspicion fans have had for months about her feelings towards fellow reality star Tom Sandoval, and she did so in the most hilarious way.
Back in November, Stause shared a series of promotional images for season three of The Traitors to her Instagram. The main photo was of her, the second slide in the carousel was a trailer for the show, and the remaining three entries showcased all this season's cast members' individual promo pics.
All of the cast, that is, except for Sandoval.
In the spot where Sandoval could have been, Stause instead superimposed an image of the castle where The Traitors takes place.
We live in a world where everything on celeb social media is picked apart and analyzed for our own entertainment, so obviously her exclusion of Sandoval didn't go unnoticed.
"omg if you blocked off Sandoval's face in the last slide... ICONIC BEHAVIOR," one person commented at the time.
During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a fan finally had the opportunity to ask Stause if she left Sandoval out on purpose, and the Selling Sunsetstar did not pull her punches with her response.
"Yes, I did," she confirmed without hesitation. "I don't want him on my page. I hate him."
"Hate's a strong word," fellow guest Lisa Barlow replied.
"Exactly," Stause said.
While she didn't elaborate on her reasons for hating Sandoval, the general assumption has been that it stems from her friendship with his ex, Ariana Madix. The two were together for nine years before calling it quits in 2023—after Madix discovered Sandoval was cheating on her with his Vanderpump Rules costar, Raquel Leviss.
Stause admitted she wasn't sure what interactions between her and Sandoval made the final edit, but we already know she wasn't playing nice with him for the cameras, either.
"The Traitors have to be able to lie and cheat and deceive easily," she said during a recent episode, addressing Sandoval. "And since I know that you possess all of those skills, I voted for you."
