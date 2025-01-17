Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Chrishell Stause reveals why she left Tom Sandoval out of post promoting The Traitors

Chrishell Stause reveals why she left Tom Sandoval out of post promoting 'The Traitors'

Chrishell Stause; Tom Sandoval
DFree/Shutterstock; Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

Stause is NOT holding back!

rachelkiley

Chrishell Stause just confirmed a suspicion fans have had for months about her feelings towards fellow reality star Tom Sandoval, and she did so in the most hilarious way.

Back in November, Stause shared a series of promotional images for season three of The Traitors to her Instagram. The main photo was of her, the second slide in the carousel was a trailer for the show, and the remaining three entries showcased all this season's cast members' individual promo pics.

All of the cast, that is, except for Sandoval.

In the spot where Sandoval could have been, Stause instead superimposed an image of the castle where The Traitors takes place.

We live in a world where everything on celeb social media is picked apart and analyzed for our own entertainment, so obviously her exclusion of Sandoval didn't go unnoticed.

"omg if you blocked off Sandoval's face in the last slide... ICONIC BEHAVIOR," one person commented at the time.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a fan finally had the opportunity to ask Stause if she left Sandoval out on purpose, and the Selling Sunsetstar did not pull her punches with her response.

"Yes, I did," she confirmed without hesitation. "I don't want him on my page. I hate him."

"Hate's a strong word," fellow guest Lisa Barlow replied.

"Exactly," Stause said.

While she didn't elaborate on her reasons for hating Sandoval, the general assumption has been that it stems from her friendship with his ex, Ariana Madix. The two were together for nine years before calling it quits in 2023—after Madix discovered Sandoval was cheating on her with his Vanderpump Rules costar, Raquel Leviss.

Stause admitted she wasn't sure what interactions between her and Sandoval made the final edit, but we already know she wasn't playing nice with him for the cameras, either.

"The Traitors have to be able to lie and cheat and deceive easily," she said during a recent episode, addressing Sandoval. "And since I know that you possess all of those skills, I voted for you."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesTVEntertainment
chrishell stauseselling sunsetthe traitorstom sandovalvanderpump rules
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
LGBTQ Task ForceOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Golden Age of Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio