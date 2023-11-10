Chrishell Stause & G Flip: A Timeline Of Their Relationship





Chrishell Stause and G Flip have had the kind of unexpected whirlwind romance movies are made of. From a chance meeting at a party to working together on a music video to publicly dating and getting married in a relatively short time, it’s been an absolute blast for fans to watch their love grow from the sidelines.

With season seven of Selling Sunset premiering next week, we’re going to be seeing even more of the happy couple, so before that happens, let’s take a look at just how they got to be where they are now…

October 2021: The two meet for the first time. Stause and G Flip officially met on Halloween. They were dating other people at the time, and G Flip told People that they “just started talking and stuff” after their respective relationships came to an end.

Early 2022: They film G Flip’s music video together. G Flip/YouTube It’s unclear when exactly G Flip’s “Get Me Outta Here” music video was filmed, but it’s likely to have been some time in early 2022. "It started because I was just going to be in their video,” Stause said of their relationship. “And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

February 2022: Instagram likes, internet rumors, and first kisses. After moving to Los Angeles, G Flip mentioned to Stause that they were hoping to make friends in their new city, which led to Stause inviting some people over to her house to make introductions. And while that was successful, the night also took an unexpected turn. “Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing,” G Flip told Vogue. But the reality star also thought she was still straight, and that nothing more would come of it.

It was also around this time that fans started noticing Stause liking G Flip’s Instagram posts. Rumors started to swirling, although they intensified the following month…

March 2022: They officially start dating. See on Instagram The Instagram flirting heated up, with everyone watching and jumping to conclusions that would soon be proven accurate. On March 18, Stause posted a photo with G Flip to her own Insta. Three days later, G Flip posted pics from Stause’s house. The two were also spotted together on a number of occasions this month, including an Oscars afterparty, a Fletcher concert, and the Bridgerton season two release party. Later, they would confirm that March was when they started dating, although we didn’t find that out until…

May 2022: The couple goes public with their relationship. Fans had their theories confirmed on May 6, when Stause confirmed she was in a relationship with G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion episode. “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me,” she said. “Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician.” A day earlier, they had been photographed kissing at The Abbey, a popular gay bar in West Hollywood. By May 7, People had an anonymous source claiming G Flip had already moved into Stause’s home.

May 2022: The “Get Me Outta Here” video heats up YouTube. Also in May, G Flip dropped their new music video starring Stause, confirming their chemistry beyond question.

June 2022: That MTV kiss! Early June saw Stause win an award for best reality star at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, where she kissed G Flip in front of the cameras. "I knew about this nomination before I had said anything about my sexuality,” she said during her acceptance speech. “I'm not trying to get really deep with you guys, but the fact that this was voted on after means so much to me because I wasn't sure how that was gonna go."

January 2023: The couple has a cameo on The L Word: Generation Q Can you even claim to be a queer celebrity if you’ve never been on some version of The L Word?

March 2023: Their first anniversary. @gflipmusic sweetest angel having a cry at the end 😢 an amazing 1 year with @Chrishell.Stause ❤️ #fyp #foryou #foryourpage #newmusic #originalmusic #gflip #wlw #queer #gay #lesbian #lgbt #beyourman #nonbinary Mid-March, G Flip shared a new song they had written about Stause, posting a clip of her reaction to TikTok and wishing her a happy anniversary. This later turned out to be “Be Your Man,” which was officially released in May.