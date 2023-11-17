Chrishell Stause Shuts Down Homophobia On 'Selling Sunset' Reunion

Chrishell Stause is making one thing very clear: do not mess with G Flip.

The Selling Sunset reunion season seven episode got unsurprisingly heated, specifically when it came to ongoing tensions between Stause and co-star Nicole Young. The two have butted heads repeatedly over the course of the reality show, but Stause had more of an issue with something that had happened off screen.

Someone on Instagram had commented that they were “hoping the lesbian chick was off in Australia this season and not on our screens.”

“Whatever her name is, I forgot,” they said. “Nicole you look great.”

Other users remarked on the comment coming across as homophobic at the time, but Young merely replied with an enthusiastic “Thank you!!”

During the reunion, Young tried to protest that she didn’t think it was homophobic to refer to someone as a lesbian, but that completely overlooks the obvious derogatory and dismissive tone the comment took.

“First of all, say whatever you want about me, I’m a tough bitch,” Stause said. “But don’t go after my partner. Ever. Listen, I will own it. I’ve been a bitch to you. I hate you. I own it… If you’re gonna literally go to homophobic people and cheer them on because they hate me for that reason, that is hate, Nicole.”