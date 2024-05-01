Scroll To Top
The celebrity guest judge list for Drag Race All Stars 9 is here & it’s so GAGGY

Keke Palmer, Colton Haynes, Stephanie Hsu, Brothers Osborne

When they said “All Stars,” we thought they meant the cast — turns out they were also talking about the guest judges!

Today, Paramount+ shared the trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 and gave us our first look not only at the stellar cast of returning queens but the incredible lineup of guest stars who are headed to the judge's table this season. Joining Mama Ru and Michelle Visage are Alec Mapa, Anitta, T.J. & John Osborne, Colton Haynes, Connie Britton, Jeremy Scott, Keke Palmer, Kristine W, Ruta Lee and Stephanie Hsu.

Why are you gagging so? I mean this isAll Stars 9, mama, and she’s already been done bringing it to every ball!

As previously announced the cast of All Stars features eight absolute fan favorites who *TWIST* this time will compete not for a cash prize for themselves, but instead a supersized donation of $200,000, provided by The Palette Fund, for a charity of their choosing. I guess this time it really is RuPaul’s Best Friend Race.

So what are these charities? Angeria Paris VanMicheals (Season 14) is competing for the National Black Justice Collective, Gottmik (Season 13) for Trans Lifeline, Jorgeous (Season 14) for the National Alliance of Mental Illness, Nina West (Season 11) for The Trevor Project, Plastique Tiara (Season 11) for The Asian American Foundation, Roxxxy Andrews (Season 5, ALL STARS 2) for Miracle of Love, Shannel (Season 1, ALL STARS1) for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America and Vanessa Vanjie (Season 10, 11) for the ASPCA.

What can we say, we love a good cause. Who will win — besides the fans, of course — we'll all find out when the show— and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked — return exclusively to Paramount+ on Friday, May 17. In the meantime check out the trailer below for a sneak peak of all the drama and drag queen excellence coming our way this season!

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

