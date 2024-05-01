The celebrity guest judge list for ‘Drag Race All Stars’ 9 is here & it’s so GAGGY

Keke Palmer, Connie Britton, Stephanie Hsu, Anitta, Brothers Osborne, Alec Mapa, Colton Haynes, and More Grace the mainstage as guest judges

When they said “All Stars,” we thought they meant the cast — turns out they were also talking about the guest judges!

Today, Paramount+ shared the trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 and gave us our first look not only at the stellar cast of returning queens but the incredible lineup of guest stars who are headed to the judge's table this season. Joining Mama Ru and Michelle Visage are Alec Mapa, Anitta, T.J. & John Osborne, Colton Haynes, Connie Britton, Jeremy Scott, Keke Palmer, Kristine W, Ruta Lee and Stephanie Hsu.

Why are you gagging so? I mean this is All Stars 9 , mama, and she’s already been done bringing it to every ball!

As previously announced the cast of All Stars features eight absolute fan favorites who *TWIST* this time will compete not for a cash prize for themselves, but instead a supersized donation of $200,000, provided by The Palette Fund, for a charity of their choosing. I guess this time it really is RuPaul’s Best Friend Race.

So what are these charities? Angeria Paris VanMicheals (Season 14) is competing for the National Black Justice Collective , Gottmik (Season 13) for Trans Lifeline , Jorgeous (Season 14) for the National Alliance of Mental Illness , Nina West (Season 11) for The Trevor Project , Plastique Tiara (Season 11) for The Asian American Foundation , Roxxxy Andrews (Season 5, ALL STARS 2) for Miracle of Love , Shannel (Season 1, ALL STARS1) for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America and Vanessa Vanjie (Season 10, 11) for the ASPCA .

What can we say, we love a good cause. Who will win — besides the fans, of course — we'll all find out when the show— and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked — return exclusively to Paramount+ on Friday, May 17. In the meantime check out the trailer below for a sneak peak of all the drama and drag queen excellence coming our way this season!