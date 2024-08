In a recent Thread a user asked, “ Who was your celebrity gay awakening ?” and the answers were actually pretty surprising. Sure, some of our favorite hunks and babes made the list, after all this wouldn't be complete without the Leonardo DiCaprios and Angelina Jolies , but what it really revealed was just how much movies and TV can play a part in discovering ourselves as baby gays.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite responses that had us nodding along, shaking our heads, or laughing out loud.

Dante Basco Post by @anthonykun View on Threads

Mark-Paul Gosselaar & Mario Lopez in 'Saved by the Bell' Post by @benand_rews View on Threads

Amy Jo Johnson in 'The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' Ping Pong Flix Toku/Youtube

Rihanna Rihanna/Youtube

Brenden Frasier & Rachel Weisz in 'The Mummy' Courtesy of Universal

Angelina Jolie in 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

The Vampires from 'The Lost Boys' Warner Bros Motion Pictures

Anthony Michael Hall Universal Pictures

Leonardo DiCaprio 20th Century Studios

Tom Holland DFree via Shutterstock

Colin Ferguson Post by @suikocross View on Threads

Richard Gere in 'American Gigolo' Paramount Pictures

Holly Marie Combs in 'Charmed' Paramount Home Entertainment

Kelly Slater Post by @jeffrockey View on Threads

John Schneider Post by @bigdaddybyq View on Threads

Harry Hamlin in 'Clash of the Titans' Turner Classic Movies

Lee Majors Post by @mountaincabinfever View on Threads

Sam Neill in 'Jurassic Park' Universal Pictures

Jennifer Tilly & Gina Gershon in 'Bound' Post by @shakegrrl2 View on Threads

Lucy Lawless & Linda Hamilton Post by @sienna_frond View on Threads

Wes Bentley Post by @teachmagish View on Threads

Madonna in the 'Like a Prayer' video Sire Records

Brad Pitt in 'Thelma and Louise' Sony Pictures Entertainment

Brian Kenny Post by @jaystep View on Threads

Tia Carrere Post by @ieia_drew View on Threads

Joan Jett Blueee77 via Shutterstock

Greg Louganis Post by @bayareajace View on Threads