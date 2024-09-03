'Bridgerton' queen Golda Rosheuvel opens up about her first relationship with a woman

The British Queen has blessed us with some tea!

Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel opened up about falling in love with a woman for the first time on a brand new podcast hosted by The Good Wife's Cush Jumbo.

Today, Jumbo launched her brand new Sony podcast, Origins with Cush Jumbo, where she'll talk to stars about their coming-of-age stories.

In the first episode, Rosheuvel admitted that she didn't realize she was gay when she was younger when the 38-year-old newly minted podcast host asked her if there were "women throwing themselves at you at school?"

"No, there weren't actually," the Queen Charlotte actress said. "I only kind of discovered my sexuality when I went to drama school."

RosheuvelI then admitted to the relatable experience of being a queer woman who dated a guy who turned out to be gay. "He's now gay… I'm sure he is still," she quipped.

Rosheuvel also opened up about her first relationship with a woman. "I fell in love with a woman who was touring in another production," she explained. "We met in this random German town and all the two productions got together. And I remember going, Oh, hello. And again, I think we held hands and, you know, spoke and chatted, and then we tried to have this long-distance relationship. She was American and tried to have this long-distance relationship."

After Jumbo called her relationship with an American "exotic," RosheuvelI opened up about how supportive her family was when she came out despite their religious backgrounds.

First, she told her brother, who responded, "Let's cook some food," before telling her mother, who was setting up a Christian choir when she met her father, who went on to become an Anglican priest.

Jumbo pointed out that "on paper," you'd think they wouldn't understand.

"Because my parents were just wonderful people of the world, Cush, do you know what I mean? Me being gay was just, you know, my mum, of course, they're your parents," RosheuvelI said. "She was like, oh, you know, I'm a bit worried, but because they want the best for you, do you know what I mean?"

We love finding out more about the woman behind one of our favorite Bridgerton characters!