Halsey offers updates and insight into their recent 'Very scary!' hospitalization

The hospitalization foiled her "whole plan" for Bi Visibility Day.

Halsey gave us all quite a shock when she posted a video of herself with her fiancé, Avon Jogia, from a hospital bed.

The singer wanted to post something for Bi Visibility Day, and said in the video they had a “whole plan” that got foiled because, as she captioned, “This year I’m celebrating by dying with a man by my side (for legal reasons that’s a joke).”

A flock of concerned fans rushed to the comments, as Halsey lay in the hospital bed attached to an IV and looking exhausted.

Halsey put fans at ease later on during a Q&A session on X, formerly Twitter. When a question about their health came in, she responded, “I’m home from the hospital now after a few days, so a win is a win!”

She immediately followed up with more clarification after a fan asked her if it was chronic or something new or acute.

“I had a seizure!” she said. “Very scary! Don’t recommend it!”

Anyone who’s followed along with Halsey’s health journey already knows how open they've been about her battle with endometriosis, a chronic condition where cells similar to the lining of the uterus start to grow outside of the uterus. She’s also spoken out about having the autoimmune conditions Lupus and Sjogren Syndrome.

Halsey released “The End” from her upcoming album, The Great Impersonator, back in June. At the time, they posted a carousel of videos chronicling some of her health journeys, where she says, “I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. When I’m 30, I’m going to have a rebirth.”

She captioned the carousel, “long story short, I’m Lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album. It begins with The End.”

We’re definitely sorry to hear about the struggles they've been through, but we’re here for her recovery and we’re proud of her bravery for sharing her journey and continuing to bless us all with their music along the way.

Latest Stories

Andrew J. Stillman

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

