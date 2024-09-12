Halsey seemingly confirms engagement to Avan Jogia and we are STOKED!

It looks like some congratulations are in order for Halsey and their beau, Avan Jogia!

The pop icon and the former Victorious actor from Nickelodeon first sent the internet into speculation about their relationship in September 2023. Halsey later confirmed their relationship in a since-deleted Instagram post, but Jogia subsequently posted similar photos of the two holding hands.

See on Instagram At the 2024 VMAs, a reporter asked Halsey about their new music coming in October and how good their relationship is, to which Halsey responded, “Avan is the best. He’s one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I’m with my best friend, you know what I mean? It’s incredible.” When asked if the two would get married, Halsey coyly responded, “I hope so,” confirming too that their son, Ender, is on board. “They’re best friends too,” they said. “They’re inseparable.”

Following the VMAs, Halsey responded to a tweet from Pop Base saying, “Halsey says she hopes to marry boyfriend Avan Jogia” with a simple correction renaming Jogia as their fiancé, not their boyfriend.