Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Halsey seemingly confirms engagement to Avan Jogia and we are STOKED!

Halsey seemingly confirms engagement to Avan Jogia and we are STOKED!

Halsey seemingly confirms engagement to Avan Jogia and we are STOKED!
John Sciulli/Stringer/Getty Images

These two are the ultimate relationship goals.

@andrewjstillman

It looks like some congratulations are in order for Halsey and their beau, Avan Jogia!

The pop icon and the former Victorious actor from Nickelodeon first sent the internet into speculation about their relationship in September 2023. Halsey later confirmed their relationship in a since-deleted Instagram post, but Jogia subsequently posted similar photos of the two holding hands.

At the 2024 VMAs, a reporter asked Halsey about their new music coming in October and how good their relationship is, to which Halsey responded, “Avan is the best. He’s one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I’m with my best friend, you know what I mean? It’s incredible.”

When asked if the two would get married, Halsey coyly responded, “I hope so,” confirming too that their son, Ender, is on board.

“They’re best friends too,” they said. “They’re inseparable.”

Following the VMAs, Halsey responded to a tweet from Pop Base saying, “Halsey says she hopes to marry boyfriend Avan Jogia” with a simple correction renaming Jogia as their fiancé, not their boyfriend.

Outside of this tweet, there hasn’t been any official confirmation of the progression of this relationship, but needless to say, we can’t wait to hear the wedding bells.

Scroll through for some of our favorite reactions to Halsey’s news.

CelebritiesEntertainmentCouples
avan jogiaengagementnickelodeonpop starvmashalsey
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

20 nude beaches every gay man should visit
Travel

20 nude beaches every gay man should visit

30 best himbo characters in movies & TV shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 best himbo characters in movies & TV shows

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio