Hold onto your butts, a new Jonathan Bailey workout pic has dropped and those arms are Jurassic!

The Bridgerton and Fellow Travelers star nabbed a new blockbuster gig in the upcoming Jurassic World 4 sequel which is rumored to also star Colman Domingo. In other words, it's mandatory queer viewing.

Also mandatory queer viewing, a new photo of Bailey getting pumped for his new action role. In the photo, Bailey is rocking blue shorts and a red tank that shows off his gorgeous arms and shoulders. At this point, we would be willing to wrestle a velociraptor to get those arms around us.

But see for yourself.