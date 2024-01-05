Scroll To Top
Is Fellow Travelers season 2 in the works? Show creator speaks out.

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailer in 'Fellow Travelers'
Courtesy of Showtime

Showrunner Ron Nyswaner teases that he wants to turn the show into an anthology series!

If you've been sad ever since the gay historical thriller Fellow Travelers ended last month, fear not because creator Ron Nyswaner teased the possibility of a second season.

The eight-part mini-series follows the secret love affair between closeted men Matt Bomer's Hawkins "Hawk" Fuller and Jonathan Bailey's Tim Laughlin from the 1950s Lavender Scare through the AIDS crisis of the 1980s.

The decades-spanning limited series was lauded by critics and fans alike who fell in love with the characters, political intrigue, and steamy sex scenes between Bomer and Bailey, whose chemistry was off the charts. But before the show even premiered, Nyswaner was already discussing continuing the series.

Nyswaner and Fellow Travelers producer Robbie Rogers told Entertainment Weekly back in September that the show had the potential to become an anthology that would "track different queer fellow travelers across history."

"Yes, I think that there are many stories to be told, and Robbie and I have spoken in detail," Nyswaner revealed. "Because of the strike, we haven't spoken to any of our studio executives about it. When the strike ends, that'll be a conversation that I hope to have immediately with them."

He also said that if a second season were greenlit, we might see some familiar faces. "Even maybe taking one or two of the characters from this season who weren't [featured] as prominently as Hawk and Tim," Nyswaner continued.

In a follow-up interview with Gay Times, Nyswaner said he hasn't "shared" his desire to turn the show into an anthology with his "employers" yet, but he wants to broach the topic. "I loved making Fellow Travelers, it's one of the greatest experiences of my life. If I can continue, in some way, that's a conversation to be had with the people who will be financing that. But, we will be having that conversation," he explained.

The heartbreaking and titillating show may be over, but at least there is the possibility of more stories set in that world to look forward to!

Fellow Travelers available on Showtime and Paramount+. Watch the trailer below.

