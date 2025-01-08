Scroll To Top
Celebrities

12 pics of Kate Winslet proving she's the ultimate lesbian boyfriend at the Golden Globes

Kate Winslet, Angelina Jolie, Jodie Foster
@AdoringKateW; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie, Zoe Saldaña, Jodie Foster… no one was safe from Kate’s Sapphic charms.

rachiepants

Babygirl may have been getting the noms at this year’s Golden Globes awards, but it was a lesbian boyfriend who dominated the night. We’re of course talking about our beloved Kate Winslet, who bounced around the ceremony, red carpet, and after-party looking like every Sapphic's dream date in a white Erdem suit — and leaving everyone in her wake absolutely swooning.

Winslet was there celebrating two nominations, one for best performance by a female actor in a drama for Lee, and the other for best performance by a female actor in a limited anthology series for The Regime. But her big win of the night was every lady’s heart.

(Disclaimer: This is all in good fun; we’re not outing anyone, so don’t @ us!)

kate winslet on the red carpet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The night started with Winslet wowing us in a suit on the red carpet. If that weren’t enough to send us into a Sapphic spiral, she also sent out the lesbian bat signal. We see what you did there, Kate.

From there, she headed into the party where no one was safe from her Sapphic charms.

This moment with bi queen Angelina Jolie alone is enough to launch a million Sapphic ships.

She then turned her witchy lesbian boyfriend powers on the Wicked girlies, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who, of course, were under her spell.

Ariana Grande, Kate Winslet, and Cynthia Erivo

Christopher Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

ARiana Grande and Kate Winslet

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

I mean, find someone who looks at you like Grande looked at Kate.

Just Kate being a goddess. NBD. No wonder all the guests she took photos with looked smitten.

Kate Winslet and Naomi Watts .. also Billy Crudup

Christopher Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

Yep, that's Sharon Stone in Kate's lap. And yep, the world is envious, Including noted lady kisser Zoe Saldaña.

Kate Winslet and Zoe Saldana

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

Jodie Foster and Kate Winslet

Christopher Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

Of course, the moment we loved the best had to be when Jodie Foster jumped in her lap.

Jodie Foster and Kate Winslet

Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

As we said, Winslet ruled the night. But it wasn't the first time she had our little gay hearts beating at the Golden Globes. Check out this flashback of her with the OG lesbian boyfriend, Gillian Anderson. She clearly learned from the best.

CelebritiesLesbian
angelina jolieariana grandecynthia erivofernanda torresgillian andersongolden globesjodie fosterkate winsletlesbian boyfriendsharon stonezoe saldaña
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Golden Age of Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio