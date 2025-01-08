12 pics of Kate Winslet proving she's the ultimate lesbian boyfriend at the Golden Globes

Babygirl may have been getting the noms at this year’s Golden Globes awards, but it was a lesbian boyfriend who dominated the night. We’re of course talking about our beloved Kate Winslet, who bounced around the ceremony, red carpet, and after-party looking like every Sapphic's dream date in a white Erdem suit — and leaving everyone in her wake absolutely swooning.

Winslet was there celebrating two nominations, one for best performance by a female actor in a drama for Lee, and the other for best performance by a female actor in a limited anthology series for The Regime. But her big win of the night was every lady’s heart.

(Disclaimer: This is all in good fun; we’re not outing anyone, so don’t @ us!)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images The night started with Winslet wowing us in a suit on the red carpet. If that weren’t enough to send us into a Sapphic spiral, she also sent out the lesbian bat signal. We see what you did there, Kate. From there, she headed into the party where no one was safe from her Sapphic charms. This moment with bi queen Angelina Jolie alone is enough to launch a million Sapphic ships.

She then turned her witchy lesbian boyfriend powers on the Wicked girlies, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who, of course, were under her spell.

Christopher Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon I mean, find someone who looks at you like Grande looked at Kate.

See on Instagram Just Kate being a goddess. NBD. No wonder all the guests she took photos with looked smitten.

Christopher Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

Yep, that's Sharon Stone in Kate's lap. And yep, the world is envious, Including noted lady kisser Zoe Saldaña.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

Christopher Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images Of course, the moment we loved the best had to be when Jodie Foster jumped in her lap.

Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images