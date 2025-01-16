Scroll To Top
Sex

Lesbians reveal what 'dove effing' is and if it's the new scissoring

Two lebians in bed
KOTOIMAGES/Shutterstock
What is "dove f**king?"

These NSFW answers will have you reaching for a fan!

In the pantheon of lesbian sex acts — from oral to strap-ons to scissoring (Myth or real? You decide!) to “the thigh thing” — most people are familiar with the mainstays, but what about “dove f**king?”

This cutely named Sapphic sex act involves one woman using her nipple to stimulate her partner’s vulva and then having her lick your breast clean for added fun. Hot!

While the term has been around for years — the Urban Dictionary definition was added in 2009, and a quick Google search proves there is plenty of porn out there featuring this spicy lesbian sex move — it’s not one that comes up in everyday conversation.

One person was so curious to know if other lesbians do this in the bedroom that they took to the r/actuallesbians subreddit to ask, “Is this a common sexual practice among WLW?”

While some were surprised (and delighted) to learn of “dove f**king” for the very first time, the comment section proves that the sex act is more common than you think, and lesbians love it. The responses are so steamy you may need to defog your reading glasses!

The comments have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

What is "dove f**king?"

Two lesbians snuggling in bedLesbians reveal what 'dove effing' is and if it's the new scissoringBeatriz Herrera/Shutterstock

"Yes!!! This is called dove fucking ❤️ no idea where the name came from. Not sure if it’s a super common thing, but iykyk lol. You can also add to it by rubbing your nips all over her vulva, getting it wet, then having her kiss/lick the wetness off you (assuming she’s ok with her own taste). Or vice versa of course." — Electrical-Cake-6529

"I call it tiddy fucking." — GreenG0bln

If you know, you know

Two lesbian in bed kissing

Iryna Kalamurza/Shutterstock

""Eh? I thought it was a common sexual practice 🤣🤣. Actually something that I love doing ... it feels amazing!" — ashleykhan7

"Lol didnt know it had a name! Never thought of it as an "uncommon practice". I thought everyone did this 😭. — cecileett

"OH MY GOD IT HAS A NAME. I have been searching for porn of this nature for only god knows how many years, and tried all possible and impossible word combinations in my searches, but to no avail, and I have been teetering on the edge of madness about how utterly impossible it seemed. From a porn producer's perspective, I simply could not wrap my head around how 'Tits AND pussy at the same time!' was not an all time top blockbuster category. Like, at this point I didn't even care about the practicality of it, or if it was blatantly made for male appealing aesthetics, if the common type of fucking acrobatic scissoring is a major porn category, how in the world could this not be? I have been so confused." — ElisaKristiansen

You're not alone if you've never heard of it

Woman with a laptop looking confused

Perfect Wave/Shutterstock

"LMAO shoving a balloon down a water slide 💀 how did i never hear of this?!" — skippy51

"Woah, first time hearing of this I'm intrigued." — Relative-Policy5887

"Never heard of, am very curious." — grey_hat_uk

Now I have to try it!

Women's feet sticking out of the blankets on a bed

Santypan/Shutterstock

"This is new to me, but I'd try it." — Remote_Bluebird4040

"Lmao I wanna try. Scissoring is old." — Bit-Jungle

"I'll add it to the agenda." — natziel

So whether you're new to "dove f**king" or you're very familiar with it, tonight might a good time to add it into your bedroom escapades!

Sex
dove effinglesbianlesbian sexredditsapphicsapphic sexscissoringsex
author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

