Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Lily-Rose Depp breaks her silence on her relationship with girlfriend 070 Shake

Lily-Rose Depp breaks her silence on her relationship with girlfriend 070 Shake

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Lily-Rose Depp (L) and musician 070 Shake attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

In a rare glimpse into their relationship, Depp said the two had a "je ne sais quoi" that can't be described.

@andrewjstillman

It looks like things couldn’t be going any better for Lily-Rose Depp and her girlfriend, rapper 070 Shake (real name Danielle Balbuena), and we're over the moon to hear it!

In case this is new to you (because the two are pretty private,) about a year and a half ago, Depp went Instagram official with her boo announcing the two of them had, at that time, been together for about four months.

Now, in an exclusive interview with E! News, Depp said that these days, about two years in, the two were still going strong.

“It’s that kind of je ne sais quoi,” she said during her interview on the red carpet ahead of the 15th annual Governor’s Awards on November 17. “You can’t describe that kind of feeling. I’m very happy.”

When pressed further, Depp said that one of the key aspects to their relationship was supporting each other’s careers, as evidenced by Depp’s appearance in Shake’s music video for “Winter Baby/New Jersey Blues” back in October and continued support of her most recent album, Petrichor.

Depp, who’s the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis and has made her own name for herself in HBO’s The Idol, admitted in her interview that there’s “not enough time in these interviews to really sum [how they feel about each other] up,” but said that she’s “incredibly proud” of Shake and that she’s “incredibly talented.”

Although the two have chronicled little bits and pieces of their relationship over the last year and a half or so, they’ve largely kept their relationship private—which is probably a good idea considering how wild relationships can be when they’re under the public eye.

Depp previously addressed her value on privacy during an appearance in 2021 on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she said, “Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was—I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself. That’s something that I’ve carried on into my own career and that’s really important to me.”

Keep an eye out for Depp’s upcoming film, Nosferatu, which hits theaters on Christmas Day. Check out the trailer for the movie below.

CelebritiesEntertainmentCouplesLesbian
070 shakejohnny depplesbian relationshipnosferaturelationshipsapphicthe idollily-rose deppLily-Rose Depp
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio