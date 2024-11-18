Lily-Rose Depp breaks her silence on her relationship with girlfriend 070 Shake

It looks like things couldn’t be going any better for Lily-Rose Depp and her girlfriend, rapper 070 Shake (real name Danielle Balbuena), and we're over the moon to hear it!

In case this is new to you (because the two are pretty private,) about a year and a half ago, Depp went Instagram official with her boo announcing the two of them had, at that time, been together for about four months.

See on Instagram Now, in an exclusive interview with E! News, Depp said that these days, about two years in, the two were still going strong. “It’s that kind of je ne sais quoi,” she said during her interview on the red carpet ahead of the 15th annual Governor’s Awards on November 17. “You can’t describe that kind of feeling. I’m very happy.” When pressed further, Depp said that one of the key aspects to their relationship was supporting each other’s careers, as evidenced by Depp’s appearance in Shake’s music video for “Winter Baby/New Jersey Blues” back in October and continued support of her most recent album, Petrichor.

Depp, who’s the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis and has made her own name for herself in HBO’s The Idol, admitted in her interview that there’s “not enough time in these interviews to really sum [how they feel about each other] up,” but said that she’s “incredibly proud” of Shake and that she’s “incredibly talented.” Although the two have chronicled little bits and pieces of their relationship over the last year and a half or so, they’ve largely kept their relationship private—which is probably a good idea considering how wild relationships can be when they’re under the public eye.