Watch Matteo Lane hilarious reaction to Pedro Pascal’s throwback role in MTV's ‘Undressed’

Matteo Lane is one of the funniest comedians out there, and his recent reaction to finding out daddy Pedro Pascal had a brief stint on MTV's Undressed had fans howling on the floor.

“I am gagged that that is Pedro Pascal,” Lane starts out, then noted that Undressed was the first time he watched gay people on TV and described the show as a soap opera.

Pascal, who is credited in the show as Pedro Balmaceda, played Greg in three episodes of the show’s first season in 1999, which explored sexual relationships between young adults.

See on Instagram The episode Lane watches, titled “The Porn That Went Bump in the Night,” sees Greg get involved in a situation with the gay couple Andy and Joel after Andy finds a stack of straight porn under the bed and Greg calls for an intervention. “Can you imagine if this was today? And he went through his boyfriend’s Twitter?” asked Lane as he watches the episode. “His head would implode!” In the scene, when Andy asks Joel if he’s a “closet straight” now, Lane comments that this show is “f***ing wild.” When Andy tries to ration everything with Greg and thinks Joel might be bisexual, Greg responds, “Please, either you’re gay, or you’re not. Period." This prompted Lane to deliver a sultry, “Oh, well, Pedro.”