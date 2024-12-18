Fans are reading Nick Jonas for filth after he seems to support Elon Musk and we're howling

Jonas Brothers fans are roasting Nick Jonas after his odd choice to seemingly show his support for billionaire mogul Elon Musk on Twi…we mean X.

On Tuesday, Musk took to his own social media site to brag about Tesla's profits being "up 100 percent" since President-elect Donald Trump won the election by posting a Jonas Brothers gif with the caption, "My, how the tables have turned!"

Normally, this would be one of a dozen annoying posts Musk vomited onto X in a given week, but instead, the youngest Jonas decided to repost the Tesla owner's tweet with a photo of Musk with the caption, "Take us to the Year 3000."

Fans immediately ran to X to read Jonas for filth and call him out for his seeming support of Musk, who has glued himself to Trump's side in recent weeks, spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars on Trump's campaign, has been named co-chair of the MAGA leader's Department of Government Efficiency (aka DOGE because Republicans think they're clever), and has consistently used his social media platform to spread Trump propaganda. Jonas' post quickly went viral, and since the pop star has never endorsed a political candidate in the past (although the Jonas Brothers did film a video with President Joe Biden in 2012), fans were quick to start roasting him for supporting Musk while he bragged about Trump's win helping his company. Fans immediately started begging Jonas to delete his post, expressing how disappointed in him there are, with one person telling Priyanka Chopra to come "get your man."