Celebrities

Breaking down the alleged drama between Noah Cyrus & her family

Noah Cyrus and Miley Cyrus
Fans are confused about what the heck is going on in the Cyrus family, but we’re here to help and show you the facts.

simbernardo

The alleged Cyrus family drama started in Nov. 2022 when Noah and Miley Cyrus’ parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, announced that they were getting a divorce. The couple was married for 20 years, so the news came as a shock to fans who follow their personal lives and careers.

Since they decided to go their separate ways, media outlets speculated that Noah and Miley were siding with their mom, Tish, which subsequently might’ve started a so-called “cold war” between the Cyrus family members. It’s unfortunate that Noah and Miley would have a bad relationship with their dad over their parents’ divorce, but this actually happens in a lot of families, and it’s common for daughters to side with their mom while things are still being ironed out in a divorce procedure.

Not too long after Tish and Billy Ray announced their divorce, Tish announced that she was in a relationship with actor Dominic Purcell, best known for his roles on Prison Break and Legends of Tomorrow. Which, again, this happens! Couples get married, decide to get a divorce, and then eventually move on with other people… but this is when, according to different reports, things started to get really messy within the Cyrus family.

On Feb. 27, 2024, Us Weekly highlighted a quote from a podcast interview where Tish recalled an Instagram DM that Purcell sent her back in 2016. She seemingly didn’t see the DM at the time, but chose to reply back to the actor after her divorce announcement with Billy Ray. And yet, sources told the publication that Tish’s own daughter, Noah, was allegedly “romantically involved with Purcell first. ‘Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,’ says the source, who claims that Tish ‘was aware’ of the situation.”

The source added that “the turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]. Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”

Page Six also reported that Noah and Purcell were allegedly “seeing each other” before Tish got romantically involved with him, as did People. Despite all of these reports coming out in 2024, Tish and Purcell got married in Aug. 2023 in Malibu.

While this is certainly an odd dynamic for a family to experience, one could assume that things would be resolved with a good conversation between all the parties involved, right? At least what’s what we thought, initially.

On Apr. 8, however, Just Jared reported that Noah had pressed like on a steamy, workout picture from Liam Hemsworth, a.k.a. Miley’s ex-husband and the subject of her Grammy Award-winning song “Flowers.”

As fans questioned why Noah had pressed like on such a picture of her sister’s ex-husband, Noah clapped back. “There’s no greater joy than seeing y’all get s0000000 angry over the dumbest sh*t,” she wrote. “It’s so entertaining and funny.” She then added in a second post, “Who gives a f*ck.”

The Hemsworth brother does look pretty good in that gym picture, if you’re asking us! But we also understand that it’s weird for Noah to press like on a photo like that shared by Miley’s ex after such a notorious breakup was encapsulated in the hit song that “Flowers” went on to become.

It’s also been reported this April that Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell are allegedly “working on communication and sought therapy together,” according to Us Weekly, reportedly as a result of his romantic involvement with Noah in the past.

If you got this far into the story without getting lost, we applaud you! This is still a developing story, and we’ll make sure to keep you up to date with new developments.

Celebrities
billy ray cyruscyrus family dramamiley cyrusnoah cyrus
Latest Stories

author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains queer multiverses. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

